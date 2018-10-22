Double fatal crash reported in Wexford County

CADILLAC — Two 21 year old men were pronounced dead on Sunday, following a crash at the intersection of M-115 and 47 Road in Wexford County.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post were at the scene around 8 p.m.

The crash took place when a Jeep, driven by one of the two victims, failed to stop at the M-115 stop sign, and collided with another vehicle. Both occupants of the jeep were ejected.

Jeffery Gross II, 21, of Tustin, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21 year old man, Mark Hunter, of Mesick, was air lifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The three occupants of the other vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment.

The Seventh District Traffic crash reconstructionist and an MSP accident investigator were called in to document evidence at the scene. At this time, it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are still working to identify which victim was driving the Jeep, at the time of the crash.