Perski sentenced in home invasion case

MANISTEE — Christopher Ryan Perski, of Manistee, was sentenced to prison in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday, for several charges in relation to a home invasion case.

Perski was sentenced for the following charges:

• Count two — 24 months to 10 years in prison for receiving and concealing a stolen firearm;

• Count three — 24 months to 5 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon; and

• Count four — 24 months to 5 years in prison for receiving and concealing personal property valued over $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

He also was sentenced to 90 months to 20 years in prison with no jail credit, for count one — home invasion in the first degree. It will be served consecutive to count four, receiving and concealing personal property.

On Sept. 10, Perski pleaded no contest to counts one through four, and in exchange the court dismissed count five, which alleges felony firearm and the habitual offender’s fourth offense notice.

For counts two, three and four, Perski received jail credit for 272 days served.