Portagers poised for playoff run

Onekama football hopes to bookend the Marion Eagles’ 2018 football season.

The Portagers opened the season with a convincing 30-0 win over Marion and now begin their playoff run hosting the familiar foe in an 8-player Division 2 Pre-Regional contest Friday, hoping to bring the Eagles’ season to a close.

“We have a history with (Marion),” said Onekama coach John Neph. “We played them each of the past two seasons in the first game. I know they’re a physical team and they’re a good-sized team. We’re going to have to match their toughness. That’s the kind of game that they play and we’re going to have to match that to win the game.”

Onekama is heading into the postseason for the fifth year in a row and the 11th time in program history.

Following a tough 13-8 loss to Suttons Bay in Week 8, the Portagers closed out their regular season with a forfeit win over Baldwin. Neph attempted to make the most of the impromptu bye week and hopes to have the team playing its best ball come kickoff.

“We’ve been working on improving our offensive line play and doing the things you have to do with the running backs and hanging onto the football,” Neph said. “We took advantage of the week off. We feel like we polished up some things since the Suttons Bay game and we’re pretty anxious to get back on the field.”

The Eagles hold a 5-4 overall record against Onekama, but the Portagers have come out on top the last three times the two teams played.

Despite Onekama’s convincing Week 1 win over Marion, Neph is making certain the team does not take its opponent lightly and comes ready to play.

“The regular season is over,” Neph said. “Everybody’s record now is 0-0. We’re not the same team we were and neither is Marion, so it’s going to be interesting to see how we’ve changed over the course of the season. I think it’s going to be a great football game and we’re looking forward to it.”

Onekama fell 26-14 to Pickford in the second round of the playoffs last season.

The Eagles finished the season with a 6-3 record, while Onekama wound up 7-2. The Portagers’ strong regular season that saw them topple defending state champion Central Lake by a score of 53-6 affords them the opportunity to play at home against Marion.

“It’s always a good thing to be playing at home in the playoffs,” Neph said. “We earned that right by playing great football all season. Our guys really wanted to be at home.

“We worked hard in the offseason to get to this point. We played a really tough schedule throughout the whole season. We were able to pull out some wins and we’ve earned the right to be at home and we’re pretty happy about it.”

The game kicks off in Onekama Friday at 7 p.m.