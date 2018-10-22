Redistricting proposal would enact independent commission

MANISTEE — A proposal will appear on the ballot this election that could change the landscape of politics in Michigan.

Voters will decide on a proposed constitutional amendment that would establish a commission of citizens to draw the district boundaries, rather than leaving it up to the Legislature and governor.

Supporters of Proposal 2 say that it is a measure to stop partisan gerrymandering, and will give power back to the voters.

Benzie County Democrats chair Jim Dulzo said the proposal creates a fair playing field for both parties.

“I think that if it’s approved, it will invigorate democracy because it’s a fairer system than the one we have now,” he said. “People don’t like to vote when they don’t feel like their vote means anything.”

Opponents of the amendment argue that there are flaws in the selection process of a truly independent commission.

Kathy Scarlata, Manistee County Republicans chair, said that their organization has several problems with the proposal.

“The people on the commission will be appointed so there is no control over them, whereas people vote for the politicians,” she said. “The members of the commission would be decided on by the Secretary of State for the most part.”

The commission would be comprised of 13 registered voters randomly selected by the Secretary of State, including four people each who self-identify as affiliated with the two major political parties, and five who self-identify as unaffiliated with major political parties. The commission would be selected every 10 years, following the census.

“People have no control over these people, who are not elected and have no accountability to the voters, and I think that is the most important point,” said Monika Fiebing, Benzie County Republicans chair. “We can’t vote them out or unelect them.”

Gary Madden, Manistee County Democrats chair, said the proposal would help balance the power of the major parties.

“It’s a complicated measure, the selection process of the independent members will be difficult and there are potential problems,” said Madden. “But it’s better than what we have now, with the dominant party drawing all the boundaries and calling all the shots.”

Scarlata said another criticism is that Proposal 2 prohibits partisan officeholders and candidates, their employees, certain relatives and lobbyists from serving as commissioners.

“The people who really have the passion for politics and maybe some real knowledge are automatically eliminated,” she explained. “Because we don’t have a registered party system, there’s also no real way for them to confirm party affiliation.”

Madden says the proposal is the result of a citizen-led movement, and he has heard a lot of public support for it.

“I worked on the campaign gathering signatures and I found people across the political spectrum who thought it was a good idea to get the political interest out of the whole process,” he said. “I think the Constitution should respond to the wishes of the people, as opposed to the wishes of a particular party.”

The initiative to place Proposal 2 on the ballot was led by the group Voters Not Politicians, because “politicians draw voting maps that directly benefit themselves and their special interest backers, instead of putting the interests of Michiganders first.” Among those who have offered their support are the Michigan Education Association, the Michigan Nurses Association and the United Auto Workers.

The redistricting proposal is one of three on the statewide November ballot.