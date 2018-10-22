ROSEMARIE DELOOF: O’Malley in position to understand people of the 101st District

TO THE EDITOR:

As a radio and TV personality in the area for 34 years, Jack O’Malley has listened to and learned from people from all over the district and the state about a wide range of topics.

He is in an unusual position to understand what the people and businesses of Michigan’s 101st District of the House of Representatives need. He is willing and able to bring that knowledge and communication skills to Lansing where the laws and decisions affecting all of us are being made.

I believe Jack O’Malley is the right person to represent the 101st District. He is concerned about education, health care, transportation and insurance reform and he will be a strong voice in Lansing. I urge you to vote for Jack O’Malley.

Rosemarie DeLoof

Ludington