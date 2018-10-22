STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

AAA: Michigan gas prices down 10 cents to $2.78 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down 10 cents in the past week to about $2.78 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 19 cents more than at the same point last year. AAA notes that gas prices in Michigan have steadily declined for the past 17 days — falling a total of 26 cents during that time.

Michigan’s highest average was $2.93 per gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was in the Jackson area at $2.62 a gallon.

The Detroit-area’s average was about $2.82, down about 8 cents.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan shut down for repairs

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Palisades nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan is shut down for repairs ahead of a planned refueling outage.

Officials say operators shut down the reactor Oct. 13 for work on a degrading control rod drive seal and during the maintenance an internal transformer fault occurred, resulting in the loss of power supply to several components. The plant says it remained in safe and stable condition.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said last week that radioactive water leaked through the seal, but it never reached outside the plant’s barriers and there’s no threat to the public.

The plant is owned by New Orleans-based Entergy Corp., which plans to close it in 2022. The plant is in Van Buren County’s Covert Township, along Lake Michigan.

Prosecutor: No charges in fatal car-police SUV crash

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — No charges will be filed in a fatal crash involving a police vehicle in southwestern Michigan.

Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic says Monday in a release that video in the Pokagon Band police SUV reveals its driver “was acting reasonably and responsibly” while responding Sept. 16 to a domestic violence call.

The SUV collided on M-140 in Bainbridge Township with a car being driven by 69-year-old Sherry Temple of Stevensville. Temple was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police have said Temple failed to yield at a stop sign and that the police SUV’s emergency lights and siren were activated.

A 35-year-old officer suffered a head injury and a partially severed ear. The 45-year-old officer driving the SUV suffered a cut and a broken forearm.

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Schuette over staff

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Bill Schuette’s critics who accused him of using staff at the attorney general’s office to advance his political goals.

Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray dismissed the case Monday for a few reasons, some procedural. He says Schuette’s foes have offered only “conclusory allegations” about why the attorney general hired certain people to be constituent relations representatives.

Schuette is the Republican nominee for governor in the Nov. 6 election.

Lonnie Scott, executive director of the liberal group Progress Michigan, says Schuette is being protected by a Republican judge.

Schuette’s office says no one does campaign work on state time. Schuette has defended hiring allies for certain jobs, saying, “I need to trust them, and I do.”

