Bear Lake students visit Orchard Market to learn about apples

BEAR LAKE — Learning about their surroundings and where they live is an important part of the educational process for young children.

In Northern Michigan something that many students don’t realize is this time of the year is apple season. Orchards are in abundance and trees this time of the year have their limbs hanging down just filled with apples ready to be picked.

Teachers also know that as the tradition goes it is often the student who brings an apple to their teacher it can just as easily be turned around so students often get rewarded by the teachers the same way for good behavior or other reasons.

Bear Lake teacher Ann Edmondson said there is plenty of outlets to reward students that way in this area.

“Is there anything that says ‘Happy Fall’ like apple orchards, wagon rides, corn mazes, cider and doughnuts?” said Edmondson. “Bear Lake Elementary students recently spent the afternoon at Orchard Market celebrating their good behavior.”

It also helps classes when someone working at that location has a connection to that school because they usually go above and beyond in helping with the tour. In this instance it was Bear Lake graduate Bill Sturgeon who helped with the tour.

“Bill spent the day sharing his time and talent with us,” said Edmondson. “Everyone had an amazing time at the Orchard Market. We want to give a special thanks to him and his staff for a wonderful day full of laughter, fun and excitement.”

What was just as important was the elementary school students at Bear Lake is they came away with a better understanding of the importance the apple industry plays in this area. It proved to be a tasty good lesson that all the students enjoyed.