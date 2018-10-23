Bobcats eye playoff success on the road

Brethren football heads into the postseason for just the third time in program history, with the two other playoff berths occurring in 2014 and 1990. The Bobcats will travel to take on Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart in a Pre-Regional contest on Saturday.

“It’s only the third time in school history that we’ve made the playoffs, so it’s a big deal for us,” said Brethren coach J.J. Randall. “We’re going to be competitive, and if we play well we’ll be in it at the end.

“The kids have to believe that we can make a playoff run. And in order to do it, we’ve got to sustain our drives and maintain physicality.”

Sacred Heart finished 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the North Central Thumb League Red. This is the 11th consecutive season the Irish will see the postseason — with a 2010 Division 8 state championship under their belts — and their inaugural season of 8-player football. Sacred Heart only failed to make the playoffs three times since 1994.

Randall believes Sacred Heart’s high-powered offense can be attributed to the team’s athleticism and experience.

“I know they have 10 seniors,” Randall said. “They can put up a lot of points. Obviously they have decent athletes.”

The Bobcats were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in 2014 and made it to the second round in 1990.

The Irish ended the regular season on a tear, averaging 51.25 points in their last four games — all of which were wins. Brethren enters the playoffs fresh off a 62-6 loss to Au Gres-Sims.

Randall believes if the Bobcats are to be competitive against the Irish they will need something they were missing against Au Gres-Sims: Energy.

“Against Au Gres, we finally (started to play) about 20 minutes into the game,” Randall said. “It was one of those nights where our energy level wasn’t quite there, but we still drove the ball. We were still able to be pretty physical. That’s just keeping our enthusiasm and energy levels high to maintain our physicality.

“They do it one quarter here, or two quarters. We still haven’t had a four-quarter game where we are able to impose our will on another team.”

The two teams last squared off in 2010, with Sacred Heart cruising to a 52-0 victory. The Irish hold a 7-0 record against the Bobcats overall.

Randall is proud of the way the team has developed throughout the course of the season, and has been particularly impressed by the improvement in the players’ confidence and ability to execute.

“We’re able to go out and have confidence against certain teams, and able to execute what we can do and what we know how to do,” Randall said. “We’re getting more effective and more efficient as the games go on. … We’ve been able to score a lot of points and we’ve been able to limit teams’ scoring.”

With Brethren playoff appearances being few and far between, Randall hopes his players appreciate the magnitude of what they have accomplished this season and will use it to motivate themselves against the Irish.

“My biggest thing is hopefully our athletes understand how big it is for them — the accomplishments they’ve made this year and how significant their play has been for the football program in general,” Randall said. “Hopefully when they get there Saturday it will sink in a little bit and they’ll come out and play pretty hard.”

The game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart.