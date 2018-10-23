Ferris names summer dean’s list

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University officials have announced that 2,075 students received Academic Honors for the semester that ended in August 2018 at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design.

To be eligible for Academic Honors, the minimum requirements for full-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA and completion of 12 Ferris credit hours or more of graded course work at the 100 level or higher. The minimum requirements for part-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA with completion of at least 12 accumulated Ferris credit hours of graded course work at the 100 level or higher.

Local students on that list included:

Bear Lake: Emileigh Ferguson and Lee Ivinson.

Manistee: Natalie Wilkosz, Andrea Dorn, Lillian Bjorkquist, Sara Petoskey, Mary Carpenter, Mallory Stefanski, Stephanie Linke, Emillee Kott, Sophie Shriver and Savanna Weber.

Kaleva: Maribel Acosta and Tara Lyman.

Onekama: Sean Kane.