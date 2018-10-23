Garden Theater to show ‘Saving Snow’

FRANKFORT — The Benzie Conservation District will host a free showing of “Saving Snow,” a documentary about the economic impact of climate change on winter sports industries.

The showing will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, at the Garden Theater in Frankfort.

Jim MacInnes, of Crystal Mountain Resort and Spa, and Nicola Philpott, of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, will talk about the strategies that are being used to solve the climate crisis. There will be time for audience participation and a discussion about actions that everyone can take to tackle climate change. There will be refreshments.

The Benzie County area benefits from a healthy tourism and winter sports industry, and everyone should be concerned with the possible effects of climate change.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report published on Oct. 8 states that there are 12 years to get things on track or the Earth will blow past a 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold and usher in an era of climate catastrophes.

These could include food shortages, mass migrations, ferocious storms, bigger and more intense wildfires, unbearable heat and coastal flooding.