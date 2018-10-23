Jefferson Elementary students walk for a good cause

MANISTEE — Students at Jefferson Elementary School recently decided to raise funds for their school and get some exercise in the process.

The school held a walkathon where they raised money by getting pledges for walking a certain number of laps around the parking lot and playground. Jefferson Elementary’s Connie Miller said they added plenty of fun to the event.

“We also have a plow truck here today from the Manistee County Road Commission, a city of Manistee Fire Truck, a crane from Zupin Crane and Jeremiah Haner from the City of Manistee Police Department is here to talk with the kids,” said Miller. “This is so the kids can interact with these people and learn a little about their jobs and look at the vehicles while they are walking.”

Other activities they had for the children to help promote exercise and activity were jump ropes that they used on the playground and hula hoops. Students also earned some rewards for their walking efforts.

“For every lap they do around the course they get a foot charm that goes on a little chain for their backpacks,” said Miller. “It represents the distance they walked today.”

Miller said the whole purpose of the event was to raise money to be used for purchasing items for the classrooms, for field trips and for playground improvements.

“We have a lot of sponsors from the community who helped us today,” said Miller. “The student who brings in the most pledges gets a great overnight stay for six to Great Wolf Lodge. There is also a summer park pass to Crystal Mountain and a camping trip to Camp Villa for a family.”

Assistant elementary principal Kenn Kott said the experience is a good one for the kids.

“It’s a great fundraiser for us and it not only gets them some exercise, it creates a little excitement for them,” said Kott. “You look at the looks on their faces and their eyes are this big looking at the fire trucks, plow and things. They are walking and getting some exercise, but they are learning from some things they haven’t seen before.”