Looking Back for Oct. 24

40 YEARS AGO

Eastlake voters reject water system

In a close election yesterday, voters in the Village of Eastlake rejected a proposal to contract with a utilities authority for construction of a municipal water system. A total of 219 votes were cast in the special election with 112 votes against the water system and 107 votes for the proposal.

Business manager appointed

Board members moved last night to approve the appointment of Bill Wininger as the new administrator for business and supportive services for the Manistee Public Schools. Wininger will replace Bill Caldwell, who has resigned to accept a position with the Jackson Public Schools.

60 YEARS AGO

Kingscott to dedicate flagpole

On October 29 at 8:45 a.m. the new flag pole at the Bear Lake School will be presented and dedicated by Louis Kingscott’s Associates of Kalamazoo. The new flagpole was erected during the late summer and stands in front of the office in the new building.

80 YEARS AGO

New railway bridge plan approved

Formal approval of the application of the Manistee and Northeastern Railway for the construction of a new bridge across the Manistee River was announced today in a telegram received by the News-Advocate from the U.S. District Chief of Engineers and Secretary of War. Approval of the railway’s plans today climaxed many months of strenuous effort to get the bridge program underway.

“Boys Town”

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is Spencer Tracy in “Boys Town”. Nominated as one of the ten best dramas of all time. Showtimes are 2:15, 7:15 and 9.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum