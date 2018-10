KALEVA — The second annual “Open Mic Fright Night” will take place this week.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Bear Creek VFW Post No. 6333, located at 13300 Nine Mile Road in Kaleva.

Adult community members are invited to share and listen to true encounters with the “other size,” bizarre dreams and other true scary tales.

For more information, call Courtney at the Terwilliger Funeral Home at (231) 362-3575.