WSCC bids farewell to a good friend

SCOTTVILLE — When Mike Ennis was named to the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees to fill a vacancy in October 1998 he came with one simple agenda which was to do everything possible to make it the best community college in the state.

Twenty years later as Ennis prepares to attend his final two meetings before stepping down from the WSCC board, his energy remains focused on that same agenda. It is something that has earned him the admiration of the administration, staff and faculty at the college.

“I came on when Denis Meikle left the board,” said Ennis. “Beth McCarthy came to talk to me about getting on the board and I really didn’t know much about the college at that time.”

He then added with a laugh.”It wasn’t something I had even thought about at that time and Beth said, ‘It’s only a couple hours of month,’ but as it turns out it was a couple more.”

Ennis said he may have come in not knowing a lot about the college, but it didn’t take long for it to become a labor of love for him. Besides winning three additional terms from the voters, he also served for eight years as the board chair and several more as vice chair. He also drew some recognition for the college at the state level.

“I was also on the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA) for the past 10 years and was president for one term,” he said. “Before my last WSCC term, I was thinking about stepping down, but I am glad I stayed. There was a gentleman named Fred Matthews who was the longest serving trustee in the state with 55 years. He kept asking me to serve on that (MCCA) board and I would say no, that my work was done. He would say ‘I have been on this board for 45 years and my work isn’t done so how is yours?'”

Ennis took the challenge and agreed to join the MCCA and said it has been fun.

“I have been to every community college in the state and got to meet all their presidents,” said Ennis. “I have seen what they have done and it allowed me to bring back a different perspective. Community colleges are good about sharing information.”

Being on that board also helped WSCC in gaining access to some of the state capital outlay funds that have allowed them to make a variety of campus improvements over the years. Ennis said when he arrived on the WSCC board they were not very political, and he felt it was something that was needed.

“I told (then president) Chuck (Dillon) we need to get some state money for projects,” said Ennis.

The way they achieved that came about when as a guest of former state Rep. David Palsrok at the State of the State address he heard former Gov. Jennifer Granholm when she talked about the service of former attorney general Frank Kelley. Ennis said he knew Kelley and Manistee native Dennis Cawthorne, who was also a former state representative were partners in a lobbying firm.

“At that point we had not got any money from the state in capital outlay,” said Ennis. “I called Chuck and said we need to talk to Dennis as he was big in bringing the college (WSCC) to the community. They told us they could help us out and we got our first outlay when Granholm was governor and two others since then.”

Ennis said combining those funds with the ones former WSCC college president Bill Anderson obtained through the capital millage opened the door to lots of positive additions to the college.

“There is a lot of community colleges out there where their campuses don’t look that good because they don’t have that type of thing as they have to use general fund money for technology and improvements,” said Ennis. “The college was 30 years old at that time when Bill got that millage and there was a lot that needed to be done.”

He added that the Schoenherr Campus Center and the $2 million donation the Schoenherr family made for that project helped grow the WSCC endowment as well. People began to make many generous donations to the foundation because of that one.

“We have some others who gave money because of that and we probably got more than $2 million because of it,” said Ennis. “The foundation from the time I started went from less than $300,000 to over $7 million and moving upward today. And that doesn’t include what was raised for building the ice arena.”

Another positive he pointed to during his tenure on the board was the Manierre Dawson Gallery. It gave the college a perfect venue for bringing art onto the campus in a big way.

“We had no idea when (former professor) Sharon Bluhm started that going that it would go where it did,” said Ennis. “Once you get something going on, people get on board with it.”

Ennis praised architect Tom Mathewson who has worked extensively with the college on many projects for keeping the design of new additions and buildings uniform throughout the campus.

“He deserves a lot of credit for what he has done with the buildings as he has been there the whole time I was on the board,” said Ennis. “He helped us spend that capital outlay money wisely and everything flows and fits in nicely.”

Ennis said the college has changed a great deal on what it offers now from when he first began. Things like dual enrollment and vocational education that is bringing high school students on campus wasn’t happening 20 years ago.

“Why not take free college credits?” said Ennis. “That has been big and it is going to get bigger. Down in Florida, 10 percent of the high school students are graduating with a two year degree before they get their high school diploma and they expect to get to 20 or 25 percent sooner than later. That would be a good way to help students and parents out as West Shore should be a first choice instead of a second or third choice.”

Another thing that Ennis likes is the promise scholarships that the Paine family set up in Manistee and the one that is in Mason County with WSCC as partners.

Ennis said he plans to remain a part of the WSCC Foundation and feels it is a big addition to helping students in a variety of ways.

“Working with the foundation has been as big of reward as anything to me,” said Ennis.

He also pointed out that throughout the 20 years on the board he has served with some very professional trustees, administrators and faculty who all have the same goal of doing what is best for the college.

“I don’t recall anyone on the board ever voting based on where they live,” he said. “They also voted on what was best for students and the college.”

Ennis said the infrastructure is probably what he considers the highlight of his time on the board. He said the board of trustees and administration have done a great job in keeping the campus modern and looking up-to-date in all areas.

“The transformation of the campus is probably the biggest thrill and so is the work of the foundation,” he said. “The move for student success is another as we work to improving the pathway to getting a job is another big thing.”

However, the odds are good that come Jan. 15, Ennis is going to feel a little tug in his heart when the board meets for the first time when he will no longer be a trustee. He did add that he leaves with no regrets and lots of good memories.

“It’s been a lot of fun and I learned a lot,” said Ennis. “I would do it again in a minute.”