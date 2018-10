BENZIE COUNTY — The Benzie County Summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Grow Benzie, 5885 Frankfort Hwy, Benzonia.

The summit will bring together local government officials, the public, and community stakeholders for updates on county activities, panel discussions on county and regional housing initiatives, capital improvements planning workshop, and networking with officials and stakeholders.

More information, including an agenda, is available at nwm.org/benziecountysummit.