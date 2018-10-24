Blacker Airport moves forward with land acquisition

MANISTEE — Manistee Blacker Airport requested a short-term loan for about $300,000 from Manistee County this week to cover the closing costs of a land acquisition project. Airport director Barry Lind estimates the loan will be repaid as early as January.

The Manistee County Board of Commissioners approved a motion for the request during their monthly meeting on Tuesday.

“We anticipated that the grant process would have occurred in August and into September, but the details didn’t come together in time for that,” Lind explained. “The governing body who approves these grants, the State Aeronautics Commission, meets every two months. So the next window of opportunity is in November for them to do their final approval on this.”

According to the cover letter submitted to the board by Lind, Blacker will use grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to pay for the project, but the landowner wanted to close before winter and Blacker is pushing to have it settled by the end of the month.

In order to bridge the gap between the intended closing date and the disbursement of grant funds by the FAA, Blacker proposed a short term loan from the county not to exceed $330,000.

Lind said that Blacker received a notice last week that the State Office of Aeronautics had approved the entire package and submitted it onto the agenda for the November Aeronautics meeting for final approval.

“That was the one contingency we were waiting for, because until the state office had made their approval, there was always a window of uncertainty whether or not they were going to take it back, or come up with some objection at the last minute,” he said. “We now have secured that approval, so the only step remaining is the aeronautics commission formally granting that grant at the meeting next month.”

Jeffrey Dontz, commissioner chairman, opened the floor for questions.

Margaret Batzer, District 7 commissioner, asked if the proposal was part of the property acquisition for future runway expansion.

“It would accomplish that as well, but the current justification is to acquire the parcel to our east for mitigation of hazards, basically trees,” said Lind. “There are trees that are just about to protrude into the airspace in that region that need to be addressed.”

The landowner was offered either an avigation easement or an outright purchase.

Lind said the pricing for an easement is about 10-percent of the real value of the property, and the landowner did not want to settle for just the easement and instead wanted to sell the entire property.

“It is working out for his interests, and it is also suitable for our long term interests in expansion if that were to come to fruition,” he said.

Richard Schmidt, District 2 commissioner, moved to make the motion to loan from the general fund budget, to be repaid in the fiscal year of 2018-2019. Commissioners unanimously supported the motion.

“We are really focused on getting this closed quickly so that he can begin his moving plans before snow sets in,” said Lind. “We’re probably talking a January time-frame for ultimately getting these funds back through the grant, so we are hoping to pay off the loan from the county in January or February.”