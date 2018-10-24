CASMAN Academy students learn art of Kumihimo

MANISTEE — The look on Rose Fosdick’s face said it all as she worked her way around Kimberly Evans classroom at CASMAN Academy.

Fosdick was wearing a smile that never left her face as she watched the reaction to Evan’s Resource Room students response to learning the art of Kumihimo. Everywhere she looked students were totally engrossed in what they were learning about how to create this unique artwork.

“What we are doing today is what I call Kumihimo CASMAN and it is a program made in part possible by grant from the Manistee Rotary Education Fund and the Manistee County Community Foundation,” said Fosdick. “I applied for a larger grant and we didn’t get that, but with what we received I wanted to show them a process that is really simple to do as it reminds me a lot of the fidget spinners, only you actually produce something.”

The project proposal for the grant was called MAY – BE which stands for Manistee Area Youth — Burgeoning Entrepreneurs. It is something Fosdick designed for the students to show them they have the potential to be entrepreneurs.

Kumihimo is a form of Japanese braiding using various types of stringing material, often combined with beads to make jewelry. The term Kumihimo in Japanese means the gathering of threads. It utilizes a circular disk with cuts made in the edges that allows the person to weave the threads into a decorative piece of jewelry.

“This is an ancient Japanese braiding technique and I want to show them what we can do with very inexpensive to no cost materials to produce something of value,” said Fosdick. “Today for the sake of simplicity of showing it, we are just going to use yarn and I choose the purple and teal because it is the colors for suicide prevention month and I know that is important to them.”

However, just creating the artwork is the tip of the iceberg that Fosdick wants to teach the students.

“I would like to expand it as we go down the road with other projects and teach them marketing,” said Fosdick. “So we will talk about taking donations (for what they create) and to raise money to give to one of their causes of choice and what your friends needs and wants are.”

Fosdick said they used the grant funds to purchase several of the weaving discs and books that show how to do the art and give tips on ways to do it.

“You can add beads to this and do all kinds of fun stuff with it, so I am anxious to see what direction they take it as they will do things I never even thought of,” said Fosdick.

Fosdick works part-time through the United Way as the 211 director in Manistee County. She said CASMAN carries a special place in her heart.

“The first few years I was in Manistee I did some subbing in the schools, but I did some long-term subbing at CASMAN and these kids just got my heart,” said Fosdick. “We also got the grant last year for CASMAN from the Humanities Council and brought in the storyteller. So we thought why not try and do a larger program.”

Fosdick said she thought Evans Resource Room was the perfect venue for the class and by the way the students jumped in, it certainly indicated that was the case.

“I am undertaking this project because I believe every young person deserves to know they have choices,” said Fosdick. “They do not need the current situations they find themselves in to define the rest of their lives. The MAY-BE program is being proposed to assist the at-risk youth population to develop skills which will allow them to develop their greatest potentials.”