Chips enter playoffs on historic run

Manistee to host Clare on Saturday at Chippewa Field

On Friday night, Manistee made school history. By Monday, the Chippewas were back on the practice field, preparing to make more.

After capping a perfect 9-0 regular season — to become the program’s winningest team — Manistee’s mission is still in motion.

“Going 9-0 is one heck of a cool accomplishment, and I’ll never forget this team for that,” said Chippewas coach Troy Bytwork after Friday night’s regular season finale, a 28-14 victory over Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian. “But I don’t think their journey is done.

“These kids want to play football together for as long as we’re able to play football together,” he added. “We want to take this as far as we can take it.”

That path has now led them to the playoffs, where a first loss would be the last. But Bytwork believes his Chippewas are poised for a postseason push.

First up: a Division 5 Pre-District matchup with Clare (8-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Chippewa Field.

“You get to this time of year, it’s pretty cliché to say that they’re a quality team,” Bytwork said of the Pioneers. “They’re in the playoffs: They’re a quality team.

“For us to win, we’ve got to play our game. The better of these two teams is going to come out on top.”

Clare is no stranger to the playoffs, having earned berths in 12 of the past 13 seasons and 18 of the past 20.

“If you’re a bit of a high school football nerd, you’ll know that Clare comes with a lot of history,” Bytwork said. “Coach (Kelly) Leplow runs a great program and has for decades now. They’re always in the playoffs.”

For Manistee, postseason appearances have been more infrequent.

Saturday’s contest will be the first time the Chippewas kick off in the state tournament since 2015 and just the sixth time in the history of their program. A victory would represent the school’s first ever in the playoffs.