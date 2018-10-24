JIM MATTHEWS: Manistee mayoral race more than a popularity contest

TO THE EDITOR:

November election season is upon us, and the citizens of Manistee have some choices to make.

Fiscal challenges are everywhere for the city of Manistee. The property tax millage per household is among the highest within the state while the private sector opportunities could use a lift. The city could benefit from an introduction of modern and permanent job opportunities for its citizens.

Manistee needs a fiscal hawk in charge of identifying, quantifying, qualifying and enabling opportunities as they are presented. Courage is needed to sort out distractions and lead the city council and staff toward opportunities that will benefit Manistee’s fiscal position. In some cases the distractions are disguised as opportunities, and they may be for particular individuals; however, the big picture must not be lost in the presentation.

To perform this leadership role an individual must have the education of a lifetime and the willingness and the ability to truly understand the actions that have produced the current state of affairs. This means scrutinizing prior budgets, contracts, agreements, policy, ordinances and behaviors to determine what past decisions have lead us to this place.

This takes a broad set of tangible skills, but even more important a tenacity to identify the root cause and manage a course forward. This course must be guided by predetermined milestones and regularly evaluated to assure the course is the right one, and that it is being followed. There are policies, ordinances and laws to shape this activity. These must be followed by city employees, including the city manager and CFO, and enforced by every member of city council.

City council meetings are the citizen’s window into the process. While the city council is made up of members elected by their constituents to represent their needs; there must be a common theme of principles and protocols to assure Manistee’s overall priorities are met.

James Smith has had the education of a lifetime, this is evident in his resume and current performance. One may think working as a young man; then joining the Air Force at the height of the Vietnam war, pursuing officer training and moving himself from the ranks of the enlisted to eventually retiring as major would be enough.

James has held several other private sector career positions following his military service, and he serves as our present mayor. I know that James personally has researched and analyzed Manistee’s historic budgets, challenged several contract and fiscal decisions.

He is leading by example and gradually other council members are beginning to understand their responsibility. James has lead by influence and is assisted by mayor pro-tem Roger Zielinski. Both have saved the city from several detrimental decisions over the terms of their service, especially in the past two years.

Both are men of service outside their city duties as well, supporting the Elks and many other civic causes. Please help encourage great civic service, and vote for James Smith and Roger Zielinski for city council.

Jim Matthews

Manistee