MAPS trying to address student needs, concerns in advance

MANISTEE — Over the past 15 years technology and social media has improved opportunities for better communication, but the one thing that seems to still be lacking in many instances is the ability to get out true, factual information to the public.

The Manistee Area Public Schools realized that after holding a staff and parent survey last year after a great deal of the feedback centered around the need for better communication.

On Tuesday afternoon, Manistee Area Public Schools superintendent Ron Stoneman held a special meeting after school for teachers, administrators and staff to update them on a variety of topics in an effort to address those communication issues from their perspective.

“We just want to give you some updates and communicate on some things that have been taking place,” said Stoneman. “My section of what I am presenting today is listed as transparency and private. It is quite a balance when situations are put on the district there continues to be a challenge between privacy and transparency.”

Stoneman said in the last week an incident occurred with the death of a student where he was looking to maintain that balance.

“I think if you reflect back on the district’s actions in the last week you have an understanding of the balance I was trying to maintain,” said Stoneman. “It is important to have the privacy of the family, but yet give you the information you need to feel informed and be part of the process.”

Stoneman said some people question why they don’t release more information. He said they have to take into consideration the rights and privacy of the family and the district is bound by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) in releasing details.

Also speaking at the meeting was Manistee Department of Public Safety director Tim Kozal on some initiatives the police department has been working on with the MAPS district.

“When I first came to Manistee I reached out to Ron and told him about building a relationship between public safety and the school system, and I think we have been able to do that and take the necessary steps to start that process,” said Kozal. “As he talked about, there is a lot of privacy things when you are talking about not only law enforcement, but with students. I know that Ron has been very good on educating with the parents.”

He said they, as police, also have to take those privacy issues into consideration when dealing with students.

Kozal said they are trying to have officers visit the schools as often as possible, and he said the county schools are also now taking similar steps.

“There is some training coming up through emergency management that we are going to be sending one of our officers and we hope MAPS can send one also,” said Kozal. “It is reunification training that will be going on in December. So we have to keep working on these collaborative efforts and be innovative on what we can do for the future on what we can do to look out for the best interests of our students and young people in the community.”

Stoneman said they are building relationships with those officers that visit the schools and that it has encouraged another safety program. The superintendent said the school has also been working with Manistee County Emergency Management director Lt. Brian Gutowski on a countywide committee for school safety.

“We had started a school safety advisory committee here in our district and Brian was motivated by ours to start a county one,” said Stoneman. “They have had a couple of meetings and all of the school districts are represented and all the emergency response people are represented. We applied for a $100,000 grant that would improve the safety of our buildings and we should be hearing about that soon.”

Also speaking to the group was high school/middle school principal Andy Huber about several other things the school district has been involved with to deal with a variety of issues that are becoming more prevalent in schools.

“A couple of summers ago Ron, myself and (Jefferson Elementary) principal Julia Raddatz began attending a suicide awareness group located in southwest Michigan who are very active and organized,” said Huber. “After we attended we were connected with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and connected with their own suicide prevention coalition that has representation from a number of local organizations.”

Huber said he also has been attending the Substance Education Awareness (SEA) committee which is a pre-cursor to address the opioid epidemic.

“People are really trying to get ahead of that by bringing education to the community,” said Huber. “One of the groups they have is Youth Involvement and so to one meeting I took three of our kids from the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) group. We decided this summer on ways that we could have direct student involvement with both of those groups and we have had representation from all our student organizations.”

Huber said they do it as a conduit and for student perspective. It allowed the students to be directly involved in those type of things. He said they also want the teaching staff to become more involved as well.

“So just in general it is to have more direct communication with our students to see those processes in action,” said Huber.

Stoneman also pointed out that the message coming from the students makes a bigger impact with their peers.

The superintendent also outlined for the group the district’s crisis plan.

“Immediately we start working with the police department and we control the information in our school district and the way we do things, and the police handle all other communications on what is happening outside the school,” said Stoneman. “I make the phone call to the ISD superintendent and that mobilizes those counselors and can attend to those in need of those services.”

He said the second call is to Centra Wellness and they mobilize their efforts to assist.

“We communicate to the staff first as we want them to have their composure when it gets communicated to the students,” said Stoneman. “All of the students are told at once and that way it is a controlled environment.”

He said when the team is mobilized, they meet to make a plan and decided who does what to address the situation. Prior to the students being notified everyone knows their assignment and how to react.

“Then we start helping all students and thinking about students that may be part of a problem or situation,” said Stonemen. “We identify those that may need extra support. We then communicate to the parents on what is going on.”

He said monitoring throughout the day is vital and that experts encourage getting the students back to the normal routine as soon as possible.

Stoneman said they hope to utilize the new school website more in the future as a place where people can go to get information they are seeking about policy, where students and parents can get counseling assistance, and much more.

Another speaker who addressed the group was the Student Safety Advisory Committee member Shannon Ladd, who has been working on with school officials addressing concerns. The committee is comprised of parents, grandparents, law enforcement, administrators, school board members, teachers and the web developers.

“The idea is we all come together and above and beyond the policies, handbooks and have the people of the community understand the aspects of the building and why things can’t be shared,” said Ladd. “We take that message out to our friends and others. We tell them, let us tell you why you can’t get that information.”

Stoneman said the feedback has been good.

“They have been meeting monthly since last winter and mainly having an understanding of all the things we do in this district to support students,” said Stoneman. “I think the awareness of the greater community on the supports of our district aren’t known. There are small groups in the community who want to push us the other way, and we are not doing a good enough job in pushing back and getting our story out. There are always things where we can sharpen our skills and do better, and this committee has done a great job communicating.”