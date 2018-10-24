Rep. VanderWall to represent Michigan on Great Lakes leadership committee

LANSING — State Rep. Curt VanderWall has been selected to serve as Michigan’s representative on the executive committee of the Great Lakes Legislative Caucus (GLLC).

The GLLC is a nonpartisan group of lawmakers from the U.S. and Canada that focuses on issues and policy concerning the Great Lakes. All eight states and two Canadian provinces in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence basin are represented on the executive committee.

“The health of the Great Lakes ecosystem is incredibly important to our way of life here in northern Michigan,” VanderWall said. “It is a privilege to be selected for this leadership role. I’m looking forward to sharing ideas with legislators from throughout the Great Lakes region, and working as a group to better address pollution, invasive species and habitat preservation.”

VanderWall and the other GLLC leaders will direct the caucus’s activities over the next two years. The policy agenda will focus important issues such as water consumption, aquatic invasive species, toxic substances, nutrient pollution and coastal communities.

Residents who have questions or concerns regarding the Great Lakes are welcome to call Rep. VanderWall’s office at (517) 373-0825 or email CurtVanderWall@house.mi.gov.