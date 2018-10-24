Unregistered taxicab company ordered to cease operations in Ludington

LUDINGTON — LARA’s Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau (CSCL) issued a cease and desist order against Town & Country Taxicab and Delivery Service LLC (respondent), in Ludington.

The order is effective immediately.

According to a news release, the reasons for the order are operating as a taxicab carrier without having registered with LARA, as required under Michigan’s Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Company Act; and from allowing an individual who is listed on the national sex offender registry database to operate a taxicab, contrary to the Act. LARA has also made a criminal referral to appropriate law enforcement authorities.

“All transportation providers including taxicab and limousine services must operate lawfully and that includes obtaining a certificate of registration from LARA, and annually conducting local and national criminal background checks on its drivers,” said CSCL Director Julia Dale. “Our bureau will take appropriate regulatory actions to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public. Consumers should always ask to see proof of a carrier’s State of Michigan registration to operate and verify the driver’s credentials prior to using that carrier’s services.”

The Cease and Desist Order prohibits the respondent from operating as a taxicab for hire until a certificate of registration from LARA is obtained and notifies the respondent of the right to request a hearing within 30 days in response to the order.

If LARA does not receive a timely request for a hearing within 30 days, then the order becomes final. If a hearing is not requested, within 60 days of the order becoming final, the respondent must submit to LARA, an affidavit attesting that no individuals listed on the national sex offender registry will operate the taxicab and pay a fine of $240.57 to LARA.