Drivers encouraged to watch for flashing red school bus lights

MANISTEE — A vast majority of the 2,900 plus students in Manistee County use school buses as their main mode of transportation on a daily basis, and their safety is priority one to school districts.

This week school districts throughout Michigan are marking National School Bus Safety Week and reminding drivers to be cautious when approaching buses making their runs prior or after the completion of the school day. Sometimes young students — in their exuberance to go to school or get off at home — are excited and they bank on the fact that the red lights will make sure vehicles stop, but that isn’t always the case.

The numbers show the need for that caution, as in 2017 school buses were involved in more than 1,000 accidents in Michigan resulting in 341 injuries and four deaths.

Manistee County Emergency Management Coordinator Lt. Brian Gutowski said safety can’t be emphasized enough.

“The important role that other drivers play in school bus safety can’t be understated,” said Gutowski. “The safety of our children is paramount and although students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely when taking a school bus instead of traveling by car (NHTSA statistic), the biggest concern is getting our children safely on and off the bus,” said Gutowski.

He said that drivers remaining focused when behind the wheel is important because being distracted can cause them to miss the flashing red lights of a bus.

“In a world where our vehicles are full of distractions, it’s important to remind other drivers to concentrate on driving and let the other tasks wait until you reach your destination,” said Gutowski. “Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that’s like driving the length of a football field. When drivers see the red lights activated, that means children are loading or unloading from the school bus. Many times this means that they are crossing the road to get to the bus. Simply putting the distractions away while you’re driving is most important.”

Onekama Consolidated Schools superintendent Kevin Hughes said it is vital that drivers pay attention to the flashing red lights when buses are letting students off.

“You have to make sure to watch for those lights, particularly the way it is now where we are transferring students in the dark early in the morning,” said Hughes. “We watch it carefully and if someone runs our lights, we have our drivers get their license plate numbers as best they can and we will report them. It’s just not a safe situation.”

Marlen Cordes serves as superintendent of two very rural school districts in Bear Lake and Kaleva Norman Dickson. His districts’ buses pick up children from many of those rural locations off of roads where there are higher speed limits and he urges drivers to be aware of buses with their red lights flashing alongside the road.

“Anyone traveling down M-55 realizes the speed limit is now 65 miles per hour and that is when conditions are right, so we just hope our drivers take into consideration when they are not that they slow down and keep everyone safe,” said Cordes. “We want to make sure that drivers take precautions when they see those yellow lights and then the red ones to slow down as they should do. They also need to remember as we get closer to the winter and the bad weather to slow down and give the buses some more distance.”

Cordes said what is also important is many school districts have designated bus stops set up at various locations and when approaching those areas drivers should also use caution.

“Hopefully everyone will drive in a manner where they keep their vehicles under control so we don’t have anybody losing control and causing some kind of tragedy,” said Cordes.

The Michigan State Police offers the following tips for drivers when they come across a school bus that is stopped or near a designated bus stop area:

• Prepare to stop when a slowing bus has its overhead yellow lights flashing;

• Stop at least 20 feet away for buses when red lights are flashing;

• Slow down near school and residential areas; and

• Watch between parked cars and other objects.

School officials in Manistee County are hoping the 2018-19 school year will be a safe one for all students and an accident free one.