The exciting conditions of the millennial reign of Jesus Christ

By Dallas Jones

Guest Columnist

Exciting Times Ahead!

As I mentioned in a previous article, to live during the 1,000 years after the Savior returns is almost beyond human power of comprehension. They are so different from all to which history testifies and experience confirms. A reign of righteousness throughout the earth has never yet been known.

FLOOD OF KNOWLEDGE AND TRUTH

Eventually everyone living during the Millennium will be taught and understand the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“…They shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the LORD: ..”

(Jeremiah 31: 34 in the Old Testament)

“…For the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.” (Isaiah 11: 9 in the Old Testament)

New Revelations and Knowledge will be Revealed by the Lord

“ Yea, verily I say unto you, in that day when the Lord shall come, he shall reveal all things— Things which have passed, and hidden things which no man knew, things of the earth, by which it was made, and the purpose and the end thereof—Things most precious, things that are above, and things that are beneath, things that are in the earth, and upon the earth, and in heaven.” (Doctrine & Covenants 101: 32-34 p. 197)

“All thrones and dominions, principalities and powers, shall be revealed and set forth upon all who have endured valiantly for the gospel of Jesus Christ. And also, if there be bounds set to the heavens or to the seas, or to the dry land, or to the sun, moon, or stars—All the times of their revolutions, all the appointed days, months, and years, and all the days of their days, months, and years, and all their glories, laws, and set times, shall be revealed in the days of the dispensation of the fulness of times—” (Doctrine & Covenants 121: 29-31)

PROPHESIES OF ADAM

“Three years previous to the death of Adam, he called Seth, Enos, Cainan, Mahalaleel, Jared, Enoch, and Methuselah, who were all high priests, with the residue of his posterity who were righteous, into the valley of Adam-ondi-Ahman, and there bestowed upon them his last blessing. And the Lord appeared unto them, and they rose up and blessed Adam, and called him Michael, the prince, the archangel. And the Lord administered comfort unto Adam, and said unto him: I have set thee to be at the head; a multitude of nations shall come of thee, and thou art a prince over them forever. And Adam stood up in the midst of the congregation; and, notwithstanding he was bowed down with age, being full of the Holy Ghost, predicted whatsoever should befall his posterity unto the latest generation. These things were all written in the book of Enoch, and are to be testified of in due time.” (Doctrine & Covenants 107: 53-57 p. 219)

JESUS CHRIST WILL BE OUR KING AND LAWGIVER

“And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed: and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand forever.” (Daniel 2: 44 in the Old Testament)

“But, verily I say unto you that in time ye shall have no king nor ruler, for I will be your king and watch over you. Wherefore, hear my voice and follow me, and you shall be a free people, and ye shall have no laws but my laws when I come, for I am your lawgiver…” (Doctrine & Covenants 38: 21-22 p. 64)

SUMMARY OF THE BLESSED CONDITIONS DURING THE MILLENNIAL REIGN OF JESUS CHRIST

As I understand the Scriptures on the millennial reign of Jesus Christ, children will be born, grow up, marry, advance to old age, and pass from mortality to immortality without tasting death. Crops will be planted, harvested, and eaten; cities built and education enjoyed at its highest level.

Humanity will continue to care for their own needs and enjoy the full endowment of free agency. Speaking a pure language. (Zephaniah 3: 9) The advancement and perfection of society during the millennium period will be beyond anything we have ever imagined.

For a more detailed free write-up on the Exciting Conditions of the Millennial Reign of Jesus Christ call (231) 383-8359 or send an email: dallasjones8349@yahoo.com.