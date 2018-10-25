Looking Back for Oct. 26

20 YEARS AGO

Brethren loses

Turnovers cost the Brethren football team a chance at a winning season. The Bobcats lost three fumbles and had three interceptions as Wyoming Lee defeated Brethren, 38-6 on Saturday. Bill North led the Bobcats’ rushing attack with 34 yards on three carries. Brethren had 70 yards on the ground. Buchanan completed 4 of 11 passes for 112 yards.

40 YEARS AGO

Replace broken stem

City water crews worked most of the day yesterday to replace a broken stem in a valve at the corner of Fifth and Ramsdell. Crew members shut off a water main on nearby Sibben Street in order to enable the replacing of the valve. A large portion of the road was excavated. The valves are used only when the water mains must be shut off to replace a fire hydrant, or another valve.

Parish festival

Members of St. Joseph’s Parish get ready for the annual parish festival which will be held November 5 at Manistee Catholic Central School. Completing work on a hand sewn quilt which will be one of the festival prizes was Genevieve Toczynski, Julia Konicki, Donna Steinberg and Germaine Jozwiak.

80 YEARS AGO

Lilac in bloom

Another indication of a reversal of the seasons in the plant world came to light this morning with the report of Donald Nowak, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Nowak, that a purple lilac is in bloom in the yard at his home at 1401 Manistee Street.

Warning

City police warned today that any Halloween prankster caught destroying or damaging personal property will be prosecuted.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum