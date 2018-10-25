Manistee falls to Glen Lake in three sets

MANISTEE — Manistee volleyball closed out its regular season with a three-set loss to Maple City Glen Lake at home Thursday. The Lakers bested the Chippewas by scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-9.

Manistee was slow out of the gate and Glen Lake jumped out to a 7-0 lead, recording three aces along the way. The Chippewas called a timeout facing a 13-3 deficit and went on an 8-3 run of their own, with two aces by Lauren Guenthardt and a big block by Eleanor Scarlata giving Manistee some momentum.

“Today was a little back and forth with my girls,” said Manistee coach Laura Martz. “They would set up amazing plays, have incredible digs and have awesome communication. Other times, we struggled. They get in their own heads too much on the court.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t found a way inside there as well.”

A kill by Lyndsey Kelley cut the Laker advantage to 16-11 before Glen Lake rattled off five unanswered points to pull away. A Scarlata spike gave Manistee the serve and a glimmer of hope but the Lakers took the first set when an errant hit by the Chippewas landed out of bounds.

Manistee started out the second set with an 8-1 run behind two aces by Logan Wayward. A spike by Morgan Ju gave the Chippewas a 14-7 advantage but then Glen Lake started to battle back. Manistee held a 21-17 advantage before the Lakers scored eight unanswered to take the second.

“We are working hard to stay positive even when things look like they aren’t going in our favor, because in a split second things can start going our way,” Martz said. “We saw that in game two. We just didn’t have the time we needed to pull out the win.”

The Chippewas drew first blood in the third set when a Wayward spike found hardwood. Manistee held a 2-1 lead before Glen Lake went on a 15-1 run to take a 16-3 advantage. An ace by Kelley proved to be the Chippewas’ last point of the night, making the score 23-9 before the Lakers scored two unanswered to win the match.

Wayward led the Chippewas with three aces, two kills and five digs. Guenthardt added two aces, one kill and two digs, Kelley tallied two aces and a kill, Jasmyn White dug up five balls and Ju chipped in with one kill and two digs.

Manistee will face the winner of Ludington and Reed City in a Division 2 district semifinal matchup Thursday at 7 p.m. at Benzie Central.

Lakers top Buckley in 4

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake volleyball heads into its district tournament with some momentum after besting Buckley in four sets by scores of 23-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17 at home Thursday.

“We started out slow, kind of flat and without much energy,” said Bear Lake coach Marla Evans. “… Buckley definitely brought an aggressive hitting game tonight and we fell a few points behind in every match but game four before battling back.”

Kaitlynn Omar led the Lakers with nine kills and four blocks. Julie Schmidt added five kills, two assists, two aces and a dig, Shaely Waller tallied three kills, two aces and one dig, Abby Cross finished with three kills and three aces, Olivia Hejl had a team-high 11 assists to go with two aces and one kill and Cosima Holler had four kills and two aces.

“Teamwork and resilience were definitely necessary and present for us to have walked away with the win (Thursday),” Evans said. “I’m proud of the team for their efforts. We needed this win to give us some momentum heading into districts next week. It was a good night of volleyball.”

Bear Lake faces Manistee Catholic Central in a Division 4 district semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m. at Brethren.