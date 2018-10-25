Program Helps Parents, Candy Givers Lighten Sugar Load

Candy drop-off options aim to promote healthier habits and the spirit of sharing

MANISTEE — Munson Healthcare and the Northern Michigan Diabetes Initiative (NDMI) are partnering for the sixth consecutive year to promote healthier Halloween habits while providing the sweet satisfaction of giving back.

Trick-or-treaters, parents and candy givers are encouraged to donate a portion of their stash or leftover candy to their community locations Nov. 1 – 5. The collected candy will be donated to both overseas troops and local veterans. In 2017, over 1150 pounds of candy were collected.

NDMI coordinator Amanda Woods emphasized that there is no harm in enjoying Halloween treats within reason.

“A little bit of candy is okay in moderation,” she said. “What is not good for anyone is when candy is eaten in place of healthier food items such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Foods that are easily broken down during digestion, such as candy, can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar that can negatively affect your mood and health. Unhealthy foods eaten in excess and over time can lead to other health problems such as obesity and chronic disease.”

A list of healthy candy alternatives is available at nmdi.org/candytakeback.

For questions or more information, call 231-935-9255.

Specific times and locations – including newly added “sweet spots” for 2018 can be found below:

PRIMARY CARE

1400 E. Parkdale Ave., Manistee

Thurs, Nov. 1 – Fri, Nov. 2

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FAMILY CARE

1391 E. Parkdale Ave., Manistee

Thurs, Nov. 1 – Fri, Nov. 2

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

HOSPITAL REGISTRATION

1465 E. Parkdale Ave., Manistee

Thurs, Nov. 1 – Fri, Nov. 2

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.