State police investigating photographer hired at KND Schools

BRETHREN — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is conducting an investigation, following reports of a photographer who allegedly had contact with several female students that made them uncomfortable.

Officials say nine female students at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools made allegations that a photographer hired to take school photos on Oct. 16, was inappropriate with them during the process, according to a press release from the MSP.

The students vary in age from 11 to 14 years old.

Students were said to have reported the incidents to administrators, who then contacted the Cadillac Post for an investigation. At this time, the photography company has removed the photographer from his duties, pending the investigation’s outcome.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.