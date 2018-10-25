Trail committee to reapply for grant in April

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Trail Committee will be reapplying a grant from the Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund, which will provide support for the development of a 2.5 mile trail segment in Cleon Township.

Margaret Batzer, District 7 commissioner, provided an update on the progress of the Manistee County Trails Committee at the monthly county commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

The trail development is a component of the Manistee County-wide parks and recreation plan, which combines recreation plans of all 21 municipalities within the county.

“Cleon Township had to make a decision by Oct. 2 whether or not they were going to go ahead with the grant, because they were short by approximately $59,000 which is about half of their annual budget for the township,” said Batzer. “They needed to know they would have money in hand in order to move forward, because Cleon Township was the entity on the hook if not.”

The Natural Resources Trust Fund requires that at least 25-percent of the cost of the project be covered as a match from local government applicants.

Rob Carson, county planner, was in attendance at the commissioner meeting and said that the match fund was supposed to be generated by a fundraising committee, consisting of members from the trail committee among others.

A collaboration was also established between the committee and the Alliance for Economic Success (AES) with executive director Lisa Leedy as a leader in the effort.

“All the work was already completed, (AES) basically just stepped into the role to oversee it. In doing so, they were supposed to work with the trail committee, but it was not established,” said Carson. “They assured us that was going to take place, but that never happened.”

Carson said no fundraising was completed by the September meeting and the committee had two weeks to get the fundraising completed.

“(AES) completely dropped the ball on this, and the blame lies with nobody else, not the township, not the committee,” said Carson. “We understood exactly what needed to happen when that resolution was put together the previous October.”

Batzer said there were volunteers in place but were never brought together to begin fundraising.

“People stepped up and stepped in to volunteer, myself included, to be on this fundraising committee and work on this project so we could get this match and get this 2.5 mile segment completed,” she said. “This involves two segments of trail in Cleon Township, through Copemish, through an area that would greatly benefit from this trail. Now we’re set back another year.”

Carson said the committee is planning to reapply for the grant in April.

“The circumstances have now led to having to resend that application to the Natural Resources trust fund because we don’t have the funding to meet the match,” he said. “The DNR is very understanding, we are going to resubmit it with the understanding that we are going to fundraise this winter.”

Leedy said that a hurdle in getting the fundraising committee together was scheduling conflicts, as committee members were involved in other areas of local government.

“By the time I got involved, nobody was actively participating in the fundraising committee,” she said. “We had mentioned a couple of times that we needed people to sign up for the fundraising committee, but no one did sign up until the last meeting and we had a few sign up then. At that point Cleon Township had declined the resolution.”

Leedy said the fundraising was supposed to be a collaborative effort, and was not identified in AES’s work plan as their exclusive responsibility.

“Our responsibility was to lead the group and help figure out how to put the pieces together, and we fulfilled that all the way through,” said Leedy. “We were partnering with the participants in the group and the (Manistee County) Community Foundation was going to help get some letters together to suggest for fundraising but as a group, we collectively decided how to proceed at each meeting.”

She said the AES was only tasked with facilitating the meetings and writing the grants.

“I don’t feel we dropped the ball on anything, we fulfilled all commitments that we were contractually obligated to,” she said.

Carson was optimistic about the trail’s funding in the future.

“Now we’re going to pick the pieces up and try to get everybody back together, and we need the county board to understand that we cannot let this happen again,” he said. “I think we have a good option moving forward.”