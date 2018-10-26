Chili cook-off slated for Saturday

MANISTEE — Do you make the best chili in Manistee County? Put it to the test!

Love to eat chili but don’t like to cook? Plan to attend and sample them all!

The Big Dog WKZC 94.9FM, 97.7 and 98.7 News and United Way of Manistee County are holding their 18th Annual Chili Cook-Off from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Manistee Elks Club at 432 River Street, during the Boos, Brews & Brats festival. All proceeds benefit United Way of Manistee County.

Those sampling the chili will decide who has the tastiest chili, the hottest chili, and who has the best presentation in both professional and amateur categories.

There is a fee for admission and includes chili and a beverage.

To enter your chili, contact Chuck Randall at (734) 827-4078 or email Chuckrandall60@gmail.com or contact Lisa at (231) 723-2331 or by email at lisa@uwmanistee.org.