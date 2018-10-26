JOSH SWENSON: Medicare cuts cause problems for those with Rheumatoid Arthritis

TO THE EDITOR:

I can’t see my Rheumatologist in a timely fashion because he’s overloaded, and my condition is worsening with Rheumatoid Arthritis, which means increasing pain, fatigue and disability — which is what happens when effective timely care is unavailable.

I am hardly alone. From just Muskegon to Traverse City there are well over 100 patients on waiting lists and not getting care. Nationwide there must be thousands. This means increased cost of care later, because of the increased severity of the illness.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, the issue is Medicare cuts to ultrasound reimbursement and patient education. Patient education is a big part of auto immune care because of the intricacies and individual factors at play in illnesses like Rheumatoid Arthritis. According to my GP’s office in Manistee, Dr. Mawby’s Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Traverse City, and Dr. Hylland’s office in Muskegon, until they see and find acceptable the fee schedule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, they aren’t accepting new patients, hence the waiting lists, and why there may be thousands on such lists nationwide.

If you care about this issue, please call Rep. Jack Bergman at (231) 944-7633, Sen. Gary Peters at (844) 506-7420 and Sen. Debbie Stabenow at (517) 203-1760 now. You can help solve this problem.

Josh Swenson

Manistee