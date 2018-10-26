Lighthouse keepers needed for 2019 season

LUDINGTON — Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA) is a nonprofit organization seeking to preserve, promote and educate the public about the lighthouses at Big Sable Point, Little Sable Point, the White River Light Station and the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse.

The group is actively seeking fun-loving individuals to assist with the Volunteer Resident Keeper program for the 2019 season.

Volunteers help to operate the historic landmarks while living at the lights. Clean and comfortable accommodations are offered free of charge within houses in Ludington State Park and Silver Lake State Park grounds, where keepers can enjoy the sand dunes and evergreen forests on their way to work at Lake Michigan among friends.

One week and two week tours are available, May through October. Applications for membership and for the Lighthouse Keeper program are available now on the SPLKA website at www.splka.org.

To learn more about this program email splkaoperations@gmail.com or call Rachel Bendele at (231) 845-7417.