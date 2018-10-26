Looking Back for Oct. 27

20 YEARS AGO

Arthritis survivor receives honor

Michigan’s chapter of the Arthritis Foundation has recently recognized Manistee resident Sherri Pelarski-Ely as a “hero for overcoming arthritis.” Ely has been battling crippling rheumatoid arthritis since the age of 10 when she was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis. “The main thing I want people afflicted with arthritis to know is that it doesn’t have to stop you. You must keep going,” Ely said.

40 YEARS AGO

Reminder of Halloween safety

Manistee Director of Public Safety, John Willet, would like to remind all parents that Halloween will be celebrated on October 31 only. The Halloween Parade will be at 5 p.m. Following the parade, all trick or treating should take place. At 8:30 p.m. all trick or treating should be over.

Burt at the Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “Hooper” starring Burt Reynolds. “Ain’t nobody can fly a car like ‘Hooper’”. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. this week.

60 YEARS AGO

Officers find still, moonshine

A Pleasanton is in the county jail following a raid by state police of the Manistee Post of State Police and deputies of the Manistee County Sheriff’s Department. The raiders confiscated a still that was capable of producing several gallons of liquor per hour and also found 17 gallons of moonshine.

80 YEARS AGO

Voters invited to inspect courthouse

In an effort to acquaint citizens with conditions at the court house before they vote upon financing a new building in the general election Nov. 8, county officers today announced plans for an “open house” inspection of the building on the afternoon of Oct. 30. In the September primary, voters approved issuance of $75,000 in bonds to pay the county’s share of the $135,000 PWA project but rejected the proposal to increase the county tax rate to provide funds for retirement of the bonds The millage increase issue will come up for decision again in the November vote.

Updated groceries

Floyd’s Cash and Carry Grocery, 160 Harrison St. and Giggey’s Better Foods Market, River St., have been reorganized and renovated and have undergone improvements in connection with a transfer into a new merchandising and advertising system. Henceforth the two establishments will be known as Cloverfarm stores and will conform with the standards of that system.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum