MARILYN EIPPERLE: Wiejaczka has experience, expertise needed for 101st seat

TO THE EDITOR:

Throughout her campaign, Kathy Wiejaczka has emphasized that she has been a nurse for over 35 years. However, that statement alone does not do her justice.

Ms. Wiejaczka has earned a master’s degree in nursing, which means she possesses strong critical thinking and decision-making skills, has acquired in-depth experience reviewing reams of literature, and can accurately appraise the strength and validity of scientific evidence as well as narrative discussion. She may not (yet) be a politician, but she has gained political acumen through decades of practice.

Her experiences have transcended diverse settings of healthcare, education and commerce. She has engaged in advocacy activities on behalf of her patients, her students, her profession and her business. She can capably navigate within and across those domains and collaborate with people from various backgrounds and perspectives to negotiate a workable consensus. Ms. Wiejaczka knows how to quickly address unexpected situations and make difficult choices under duress as well as effectively advocate for those unable to speak for themselves.

Ms. Wiejaczka has first-hand knowledge about the inner machinations of the healthcare system. She is well-versed in the many external driving forces impacting healthcare accessibility and affordability. She also understands local, regional and statewide social determinants of health affecting quality of life for individuals and families. Further, she comprehends the long-term value behind environmental protection, quality education, solid infrastructure and meaningful employment and the cost-effective (and innovative) means to achieve them.

As my grandmother used to say, “If common sense were common, everyone would have it.”

Kathy Wiejaczka has much more than common sense. Through her education and experiences, she has a collective expertise unparalleled by the opposing candidate.

We need 21st century thinking to address our 21st century issues.

It is time for strong, reasoned leadership in Lansing.

Please cast your vote for Kathy Wiejaczka as the next 101st Representative.

Thank you.

Marilyn K. Eipperle

Kaleva