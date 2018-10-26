Reader ‘leads cheer’ for re-election of Smith to city council

TO THE EDITOR:

Allow me to lead a cheer for the re-election of Jim Smith to City Council. It’s not something he would do for himself. He’s not that kind of guy.

Jim is made of stern stuff with a background in high-level management of multi-million dollar budgets. His competence in guiding large organizations is evident. In his stint on council, he has demonstrated a firm grip of the issues digging down to the facts, articulating pros and cons, determining what’s possible and formulating options for moving forward.

His mind works in the realm of reality not “pie in the sky”. His methods are workmanlike and you won’t catch him advocating froufrou feel-good projects to placate special interest efforts.

Manistee’s issues are serious, far-ranging and expensive. The solutions will not be quick or easy, but Jim already has a full understanding of them and you can expect his continued leadership.

Interpersonally, he is patient and accessible returning all his calls if not answering them directly.

You can depend on him being transparent in his positions while also being resolute with his facts, at the same time respecting you and your concerns. You may come away with your expectations unfulfilled, but you’ll know you had an honest conversation.

So when you arrive at the box on your ballot beside James Smith’s name …check it. He’s a good one.

Dennis terHorst

Manistee