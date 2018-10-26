Secretary of State offices closed on Election Day

LANSING — Secretary of State Ruth Johnson reminds residents that select offices across the state will remain open on Election Day for customers who must conduct urgent business on that day.

Most state government offices will be closed on Nov. 6, because of a 2004 agreement with labor unions that makes Election Day a state employee holiday. However, Johnson is keeping several offices open with minimal staffing.

“Sometimes an urgent visit to a Secretary of State office is unavoidable,” Johnson said. “With that in mind, we’re keeping some offices open on Election Day with limited staffing. Those customers without urgent business are encouraged to visit an office on another day or use our online services at ExpressSOS.com.”

Johnson said that late fees for licenses and registrations expiring Nov. 6 will be waived if customers renew the next day. She also reminded customers that many transactions, such as vehicle plate tab and driver’s license renewals, now can be completed online at www.ExpressSOS.com.

In addition, many offices contain Self-Service Stations for quick processing of license plate tab renewals. Many of these offices will be closed on Election Day but their Self-Service Stations that normally are available 24 hours a day will be available to serve customers. Residents will need a renewal notice and a Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit or debit card to use the Self-Service Station.

Other Department of State service areas also will be closed on Election Day, except for the Bureau of Elections.

Voters can find election information, including contact information for their clerk’s office, and review their sample ballot at www.Michigan.gov/vote.

No offices in Manistee or neighboring counties will be open. However, the Self-Service Station in Cadillac will be available 24 hours a day.