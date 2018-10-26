Thinking forward: MCC students partake in College Application Week

MANISTEE — Aiding students in their college search, Manistee Catholic Central celebrated College Application Week over the past several days.

Throughout the week, students and staff participated in various college-related activities, both school-wide and in the classroom.

Many colleges waive the application fee during the month of October, making it more accessible for students. Rachel Henderson, MCC academic counselor, said she sat down with students all week, helping them apply for schools and answer any questions they had.

However, the highlight of the week was Friday’s annual college-themed “Jeopardy!” game, which students from 4th to 12th grades were able to watch, featuring four teams with two students each — juniors, seniors, sophomores and freshmen — all competing for the win.

This year, seniors took first place.

Henderson said prizes were distributed after the show.

“This is a tradition we have been doing for at least four or five years, we have questions about Saber alumni, staff, different types of colleges, ways to pay for it — that’s the exciting, culminating event of the week,” she said. “The seniors have been, at least for an hour a day, having time with me to apply to college.”

Other events and activities included college bingo, a mascot matching activity and even an online scavenger hunt, which were put into a raffle with prizes distributed to randomly chosen winners on Friday. Most prizes were donated from colleges and universities, including a multitude of swag items.

Seniors who apply to schools during this week had their name entered into a drawing to win an iPad Mini, provided by Blarney Castle. The winner will be chosen on Oct. 31.

Henderson said teachers are also sharing their own knowledge with students, as well. The dedicated week, she said, is one way to make applying to college and learning about the process easier for both parents and students.

“Students have also been wearing college sweatshirts and T-shirts, which is exciting for them because we are a uniform school,” she said. “Throughout the week, teachers have also been talking about their college experience with students.”

College Application Week is a part of MCC’s Reach Higher program underwritten by the Manistee Catholic Central School Foundation. To learn more about MCC’s College Application Week visit the school’s Facebook page.