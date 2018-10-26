Three running for 35th District Senate seat

MANISTEE COUNTY — On the Nov. 6 election ballot, Manistee County residents will have the chance to vote for one of three candidates vying for Michigan’s 35th Senate District seat.

State Rep. Curt VanderWall, (R), and his challengers Democrat Mike Taillard and Libertarian Timothy Coon, are vying for the Michigan 35th Senate District seat.

The Manistee News Advocate sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested races with responses under 250 words. Coon did not respond by deadline.

MNA: Please introduce yourself and describe your background, professionally, politically or personally.

TAILLARD: My name is Mike Taillard, PhD, MBA. I’m an economic consultant who works to provide

the research, analysis and guidance necessary for businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies of all sizes and from around the world; including for state and federal representatives.

I also became a graduate school professor of finance and economics at Central Michigan University after doing the same for Bellevue University in Nebraska, and I’m the author of about a dozen published books on economics, finance and military strategy, intended to educate students and experts alike. I’m a serial entrepreneur which, besides my consulting work, included a small education firm in Omaha, and a lawn mowing business when I was a kid. I was in the U.S. Army as an 88N, and I am now an active member of the American Legion.

I am married to my wife, Ashley, who was in the Air Force, and we have four small kids who we are raising right here in Michigan, where I was also born and raised. They attend public school in Benzie County. A researcher at heart, my singular focus for office is to shape policy based on the evidence, rather than personal ideologies. If we want a better Michigan then we need to make better decisions, and that can only be accomplished by improving transparency and holding our elected representatives accountable.

I am also a strong proponent of performance-based compensation for elected representatives, rather than allowing them to choose their own compensation.

VANDERWALL: I am State Rep. Curt VanderWall and currently represent the four-county 101st

district.

I am the owner of Turf Care Mole Man of Ludington. I have served as a county commissioner and chair in Mason County, was district chair for MSU Extension, and served on boards for the Western Michigan Fair Association, United Way, Mason County Growth Alliance, Mason County Housing Board and the Women’s Jericho House.

My wife Diane and I have been married for 34 years, have three children and a new granddaughter. We are involved with Covenant Christian School and attend Mason County Reformed Church, where I served as a deacon.

MNA: What state policies do you support regarding campaign funding and voting rights?

TAILLARD: Campaign funding: Increased transparency on the source of campaign funding, and implementation of conflict of interest laws on elected representatives to stop the systemic problem of auctioning policy and elected positions to the highest-bidding special interests. Either eliminate special interest funding, or require representatives to recuse themselves of any votes that will influence institutional donors who contributed to their campaigns.

Voting rights: Protect polls from hacking, guarantee accessibility of polling stations, expand availability of absentee ballots, automatic registration to vote for qualified individuals, end the removal/suspension of voter registration except upon death or change in residency. Resolve the gerrymandering issue by developing an objective algorithm that clusters districts by common sources of economic/commercial/industrial interests, geographic proximity and similarity of natural terrain/resources, and mixed demographic distribution.

VANDERWALL: One of the greatest rights we as Americans have is the right to vote. Our citizens grant the government the ability to function and to elect people to oversee and guide it through the power of their vote.

In Michigan, the Michigan Campaign Finance Act oversees the financial disclosure portion of elections, where people can see who is receiving contributions and from whom. I support this transparency and requiring 24-hour disclosure of donations in the days leading up to an election.

The voting rights of our citizens are protected through federal and state law. Michigan’s Attorney General, Secretary of State, and the Michigan’s Civil Rights Commission, in particular, all have a vested interested, as we all do, in ensuring that a citizen’s voting rights are protected.

Ensuring that our elections along with the voting and registration process are conducted with the utmost integrity is critical so that people continue to have faith in our elections. Any proposed law that would amend our election process needs to be carefully scrutinized to ensure that it does not infringe on a person’s voting rights and that it also keeps the integrity of our process, and doesn’t open us up to opportunities for election fraud. For if the people of this country begin to question the validity of our elections, we as a republic are in danger of losing our future.

MNA: What measures do you support/propose to improve educational outcomes and accessibility for Michigan students, from early childhood through post-secondary education?

TAILLARD: Implement an Early Head-Start for young children and expand the accessibility of both Head Start programs. Implement before and after school course programs that let them choose their classes to keep them engaged in a safe environment that is free or affordable to parents, to increase flexibility in work/life balance.

Create applied contextual options to learn the base curriculum for students with different learning styles.

Encourage advanced students to be challenged by using the curriculum from one grade higher, rather than implementing expensive advanced programs. Bring public funding given to private schools back to public schools so that public schools can be improved instead of continue to degrade.

Bring K-12 funding back from being allocated to higher ed funding programs. Give teachers the resources they need to not only perform their jobs, but to make teaching a desirable profession once again, eliminating the shortage of teachers we are currently experiencing.

Expand the concept of secondary education to include trade schools, internships and apprenticeships; lowering demand for traditional colleges causing a decrease in pricing and balancing the skills matched to the existing labor market. Expand the criteria upon which people can default on their student loans, or provide a forgiveness program on the secondary market for loans that cannot be repaid (particularly for those students who entered school with a guaranteed cap on interest rates only to have that promise broken).

VANDERWALL: We need to cast as wide of a net as possible to improve educational access and outcomes for our students.

Early education opportunities: Children ages 0-5 (years old) see the greatest amount of brain development in their life. Recognizing this and creating resources for children and families establish a positive environment sets the stage for success in life for children.

Accessibility: I support parental choice in the education of their child, be it through public charter schools, homeschooling, virtual education, traditional public or private schools. Education is a life-long process.

Reading: it is imperative that our students learn how to read by third grade. If they cannot, steps need to be taken to help that student get attention they need to help them.

Continuing education: Our community college system is one of the best opportunities for access to additional education and certifications. If we want to properly prepare students for a 21st century economy, there needs to be flexibility and agility in our educational offerings and how that is provided. No more one size fits all schools.