Two on ballot for Arcadia Township supervisor

ARCADIA TWP. — As election day approaches, candidates are still campaigning to the public about the issues.

Robert Clark, Libertarian, and incumbent Republican Janice McCraner are vying for the Arcadia Township supervisor seat.

The Manistee News Advocate sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested races with responses under 250 words. Clark did not respond by deadline.

MNA: Please introduce yourself and describe your background, professionally, politically or personally.

MCCRANER: My name is Janice McCraner and after spending 21 years traveling all over the U.S. and Europe, my husband and I with our two sons in tow retired from the Air Force and moved back to Michigan. 10 years later Tom and I moved to beautiful Arcadia.

I have always been active in the communities we’ve lived. Cub Scout Den Mother, Vacation Bible School Director, Senior Hot Lunch Program Volunteer Site Coordinator, State Council Member-MSU Extension/Experimental Station, Co-Chair of Bond Committee-Onekama Schools, Board Member of Starting Block Incubator for start up businesses, Preschool teacher-Department of Defense Schools, Past PTA President, and presently Director of Camp Arcadia’s pre-school program and working as a Para Pro with students who have special needs at Onekama School, as well being the Supervisor of Arcadia Township.

I served two terms as Vice Chair on the Manistee County Board of Commissioners and was the former Supervisor of Arcadia from 2000-2004. I am also a graduate of the MSU Political Leadership Program. My husband and I enjoy many outdoor activities, spending time with our grandchildren, family and friends as well as volunteering in our community.

MNA: Why are you running to retain your seat as supervisor? What qualities have you brought to this seat?

MCCRANER: As the former Township Supervisor of Arcadia I successfully completed the Michigan Township Associations Supervisor’s Course, which has given me a greater understanding of all that is required to fulfill this job.

Since my unanimous appointment to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the former supervisor, I have accomplished double yellow stripping of M-22 through our village to create a no passing zone, secured a Sustainable Small Habor Grant for our municipal marina and worked with the Army Corps of Engineers ensuring dredging of our harbor.

I have a long history of public service in our county. In 2000 as a newly elected supervisor, I recognized the need for leadership and through consensus we moved in a new direction adopting a Master Plan and updating our zoning ordinance. We saved 10 acres of Lake Michigan frontage, which is now our natural beach area for all to enjoy.

As a Manistee County Commissioner I worked to create the annual Regional Summits, bringing all local entities of government together to discuss issues and work on solutions.

I worked with my fellow commissioners to balance our budget and make structural changes that have afforded the county to grow a fund balance and enhance services to all residents. I was appointed to several boards including District #10 Health Department, Manistee-Benzie Community Mental Health, Library Board and Chairperson of the Human Services Committee representing all 83 counties. Using my qualities of integrity, experienced leadership, honesty and consensus building makes me the positive candidate for this position.

MNA: Explain how you plan to address specific issues and or improve the township if elected.

MCCRANER: I want to continue working with this board and our community with a renewed vision for our future. I look forward to working with my fellow board members on several issues facing our township.

Once the election is over the board members need to come together and prioritize the immediate needs of the township. This can be accomplished through community meetings and open communication led by a neutral facilitator.

The township finances should be one of our first priorities. We have policies and procedures that are in place and they need to be addressed and adhered to by all board members. Our township hall needs updating and is in dire need of serious repairs.

Our policy and procedures manual needs to be reviewed by all board members and updated and or changed if necessary. Only through continued communication and cooperation can our community heal and move forward. This can be accomplish this with my experienced leadership.

That is why I am asking for your vote on Tuesday. Nov. 6, 2018.