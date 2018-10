MANISTEE — Veterans will eat free at the Veterans Dinner hosted by the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499.

The dinner, to honor those who have or are serving, will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the post, located at 1211 28th St. in Manistee.

The menu will include pork loin, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls and dessert.

There is a charge for all non-veteran guests.

For more information, contact Phyllis at (231) 510-1412.