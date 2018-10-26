Wellston man arrested on sexual assault charges

WELLSTON — A 20 year old Wellston man was arrested on Thursday for the sexual assault of a 5 year old child.

Cadillac Post troopers started an investigation into allegations of the sexual assault on Wednesday, when they were called to a home in Wellston, according to a press release from Michigan State Police.

Police say a 5 year old child reported sexual assault by a relative, who lived in the area. During the investigation, evidence was recovered.

Troopers located and arrested the Wellston man in his home. He was subsequently lodged in the Manistee County Jail.

The investigation and a request for criminal sexual conduct charges will be sent to the Manistee County Prosecutor. The suspect’s identity is currently withheld, pending arraignment.