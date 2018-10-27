Lindeman

Tony and Kellie Lindeman, of Mattawan, welcome a baby daughter Kennedy Ruth Lindeman.

Kennedy was born on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Larry and Vicky VanderKolk, of Zeeland. paternal grandparents are Keith and Yvonne Lindeman, of Manistee.

Maternal great-grandparents are Marvin and Marilyn Koomen, of Zeeland.

Kennedy is joined by siblings Payton, Anthony and Maddox Lindeman.

Camp

Aryeanna Camp, of Manistee, welcomes the birth of her daughter Camiah Reign Camp.

Camiah was born on Oct. 16, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces, and measured 18 and a half inches.

Maternal grandparents are Amy Camp, Thomas Wagoner and Eric Gonzalez, of Muske