DONALD W. RIEGLE: Michigan needs a different Marine

By DONALD W. RIEGLE

Guest Columnist

As a homeowner, taxpayer and voter here in the 1st Congressional District I think the stark choice between Matt Morgan and Jack Bergman is something every voter must consider carefully.

The points I wish to offer are not just based on party affiliation. During my own 28 year career in Congress, I waged and won 16 elections (primaries and general elections) eight times as a Republican – and after changing parties – eight more times as a Democrat. And I sometimes split my ticket when I vote – because I believe the quality of the person running is more important than the party label.

Having represented the 1st District myself – for 18 years while serving in the U.S. Senate – with two field offices in Marquette and Traverse City – we handled thousands of individual citizen and community case problems. These were full time offices – led by great people. I made many personal visits. We established an exceptional level of constituent service – vital in this vast geographic district – with unique challenges and needs.

Over the past two years that has not been the level of service provided by our absentee congressman, Jack Bergman, who has seldom set foot in the district – and is only really visible at election time – and then in a drumbeat of TV ads, largely paid for with special interest money.

Most Michigan voters do not know that Bergman’s main residence is actually In Louisiana, where he seems to spend most of his time when not in Washington. He also maintains a largely vacant house at the western most point in the UP – in Watersmeet – but is seldom there.

His claim to be a Yooper is a fiction and it’s why only a relatively few voters have ever actually seen him in person.

Paid TV ads by special interest money are not the same as a flesh and blood person, hard at work, criss-crossing the district holding regular town meetings in all 32 counties of the district listening to people face to face – being there to help.

Four months after he was elected in 2016, Bergman held his first public town hall in Escanaba – described in the Daily Press as an awkward and wooden event – where he had protective police officers and a police dog, answered few questions, said he would vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act (with its protections for pre-existing conditions and health insurance for the uninsured) and left quickly, leaving those constituents who attended feeling like they were not heard by their representative.

The stark fact is that two years ago he parachuted into a three-way primary race against other local and well-known office holders. He won the three-way primary race with 37 percent of the vote and then got a free ride to victory in the fall with the national GOP ticket.

Since then there have been few sightings of Bergman in Northern Michigan. The Republican leadership in the House will not release his official paid travel records, which would show the frequency of trips to his home in Louisiana, versus his token home in the western UP, Watersmeet.

I’m supporting Matt Morgan because we need a full-time Congressman in this district – one who is serious about the job, who lives here in the district with his family, who has two sons enrolled in school here, and when he is elected will be home here every weekend in Michigan meeting face to face with constituents, getting around the district, holding public town meetings, listening to the people, helping them and being directly accountable.

Both Morgan and Bergman are retired Marines. But their campaign tactics have been very different and deserve comment. I have a particularly deep commitment to the Marine Corps. So much so that I took the lead in Congress in drafting a bill to finally put the Marines on the same footing as the other Armed Forces branches by including the commandant of the Marine Corp as eligible to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

That Riegle bill was enacted and we have since had two Chiefs of Staff who are Marines – General Peter Pace and currently, General Joseph Dunford. Marine General James Mattis serves currently as Secretary of Defense.

There is a special code among Marines. They fight to the last breath, but they fight fair and with honor. Like other voters in our district, I have watched the political TV ads. I have seen Bergman’s ads and Morgan’s ads.

As I have watched Bergman’s toxic negative attack ads against Morgan, I was ashamed of Bergman’s ads. They were below the belt ads, showing distorted images of his Marine colleague of 20 years with false claims regarding gun ownership and guilt by association.

What would ever possess a part-time absentee Congressman to falsely kick another Marine below the belt? Morgan’s TV ads spoke only to differences on real issues, those were fair punches, above the belt.

Those deliberate paid distortions by Bergman really disqualify him as someone you can trust or who will stick to the truth.

We have a real choice in this congressional race. As I see it, we need a full-time active congressman for the 1st District who will actually live here in the district, who is independent, smart, energetic and ready to serve the people – full time.

The state of Louisiana already has six elected Members of Congress from their state. They are not entitled to have an extra one Jack Bergman – who pretends to live in the western UP but who we only see at election time – first with negative and false attack ads and then warm smiles from a face with a nice Louisiana tan.

It’s time for a different Marine, for a full timer who actually lives here in Michigan and who will fight to help our people and our state. That’s why I’m voting for Matt Morgan.

Donald W. Riegle was a U.S. Senator from 1976-1995 and a U.S. Congressman from 1967-1976.