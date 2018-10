MANISTEE — On Oct. 22, Ken Babcock, local Meijer store director, presented Joan Gamache and pantry volunteers, Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry, with $4,720 in Meijer gift cards as part of the 2018 Fall Simply Give Program.

The gift cards will be used to purchase groceries from Meijer for the food pantry. The Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry representatives thank Ken Babcock, the Meijer Corporation, and all donors who made this gift possible. (Courtesy Photo)