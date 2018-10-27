Home / Letters to the Editor / Judge: Brunner treats all parties with respect

TO THE EDITOR:

I am writing in support of the re-election of Judge Thomas N. Brunner.

Judge Brunner has appeared as a visiting judge in the Leelanau County Probate Court on a number of occasions. He always conducts himself in a very professional manner allowing all parties to be heard, treating everyone with respect and making decisions based on the law and the facts presented.

I urge the voters of Manistee County to re-elect Thomas N. Brunner as your Probate Court Judge so that he may continue to serve the citizens with distinction.

Larry J. Nelson

Probate judge, Leelanau County Probate Court

 

