Lakeside Club donates to 10 local organizations

MANISTEE — One aspect of the Lakeside Club’s Tour of Homes is its giving nature to those in the community.

Members of the Lakeside Club met at the Manistee County Library on Thursday, awarding grants to 10 area nonprofit organizations.

This year’s recipients were the Manistee County Library, Manistee County Historical Museum, Spay Neuter Action Group, Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA), Our Savior’s Historical Society (Old Kirke Museum), The Society for the Preservation of the S.S. City of Milwaukee, Manistee Blessings in a Backpack, Manistee Friendship Society, and Lighthouse Pregnancy Care Center.

Nanci Swenson, with the Lakeside Club, introduced each recipient and presented checks.

Mark Fedder, executive director of the Manistee County Historical Museum, said funds will be used for the remainder of this year’s programming.

“Thank you so much to the Lakeside Club for helping the museum out,” said Fedder. “With this check we will attempt to meet our financial obligations for the rest of this year, as well as put a portion of it away for next year.”

For the Manistee County Library, director Debra Greenacre accepted the grant, which will be used for a new space for teenagers.

“One of my passions is teens, teens are always left out in the libraries and I don’t know why. We have been working on a plan to create a teen space,” said Greenacre. “We are working on that currently.”

On behalf of the Spay Neuter Action Group, Kristie Harless and Carol Pasco were present, and said funds benefit the group in numerous ways, as the nonprofit works to provide assistance to families with costs for cats and dogs, and even strays.

“We thank you so much for the money over the past five and a half years,” said Harless. “We probably have (helped) close to 1,000 animals.”

Xavier Verna, executive director of the RRCA, accepted the award on Thursday, noting that funds are going to be used to pay for updates to the 15 year old sound system.

“We really appreciate the support you have provided to the historic theater over the years,” said Verna. “This grant will help support and satisfy a matching fund obligation from the Manistee County Community Foundation, which we received a grant from the limitless fund to support the installment of a new sound system.”

Nancy Supran and Donna Miszewski, with Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, said the proceeds will be used for costs at the farm. Supran said donations allow the nonprofit to stay afloat.

Supran also showed the audience a new video that was created for the farm, for free by a friend, which can be viewed at circlerockingsfarm.org/.

“All of the events we do are totally free,” said Supran. “We are not open to the general public, you have to make an appointment. We are growing and growing, funds will go toward programs.”

John Hanson, secretary with the Old Kirke Museum nonprofit, said the grant will be put toward future programming.

“What we would like to use the gift for, last summer every Thursday morning at 10 a.m., we had a speech or song session,” said Hanson. “I think they were excellent programs.”

The Society for the Preservation of the S.S. City of Milwaukee was represented by Amanda Nicholson, who said the money will be used to install signs, which will display historically accurate photos of crew members working on the ship.

“If it weren’t for people like you we would not be able to have her here,” Nicholson said. “We really want to make it where kids are able to see what it was like in 1930. Back then, it was totally different and it was beautiful.”

Manistee Blessings in a Backpack currently has several children on its waiting list, Sheryl Guenthardt said grant funds would be used to provide these students meals, as part of the program.

“We started this school year out serving 80 kids, and last year we ended up doing 97. Right now, we have a request for like 10 more kids, and we do not have that funding yet,” Guenthardt said. “What money we get here will absolutely add more kids to our program.”

Director Myra Lautner, with the Lighthouse Pregnancy Care Center, said donations from the Lakeside Club will benefit their program costs.

“We are there to love them, encourage them, build them up and to help them make the best choices they can for their child,” said Lautner. “We have a very low budget. In my budget, I don’t have anything for wipes, diapers, food or anything — everything we do is by total donations.”

Representing the Manistee Friendship Society, Cassandra Kamaloski, executive director, said all funds from the Lakeside Club will be used for updated materials.

“With this grant we are going to purchase updated materials for our self-help groups and classes,” said Kamaloski. “Some of the classes that members brought up they want to start is a bipolar support group, music therapy class and updated materials for a depression support group.”