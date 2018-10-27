Moving on to the next one: Onekama outlasts Marion in playoff opener

ONEKAMA — Onekama football started its fifth-consecutive postseason appearance as it started its regular season: By beating Marion.

The Portagers topped the Eagles 22-6 in an 8-player Division 2 Pre-Regional contest at home Friday.

“It was a great high-school football game,” said Onekama coach John Neph. “I think that’s what high-school football in the playoffs is: Just try to win the game you’re in, right? It wasn’t pretty. We know we have some things to work on, but we’re really proud of our guys.

“Great effort,” he continued.”They’re exhausted. They left it all on the field. It’s exactly what you want out of your team. They played so hard.”

After Onekama’s Taylor Bennett pinned Marion at their own 2-yard line with a 57-yard punt, the Portagers forced a three and out and blocked the subsequent punt, resulting in a safety. Onekama turned the ball over on a hook and lateral play shortly after and the first quarter ended with the Portagers holding a 2-0 advantage.

In Week 1, Onekama recorded a 30-0 victory over Marion in an extremely physical game that set the tone for the remainder of its regular season.

The Eagles scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 3:37 remaining in the first half to take a 6-2 lead. However, whenever the Portagers needed a big play, Ben Acton made one.

Acton bobbled the ensuing kickoff before turning it up the left sideline for a touchdown. Aaron Powers scored on the 2-point conversion and Onekama took a 10-6 lead.

The Eagles called a timeout with the ball on their own 49 with two seconds left in the half. A desperation heave was tipped in the air and snatched by Acton, who took it upfield for a score as time expired and the Portagers went into the locker room with a 16-6 advantage.

“Our defense played unbelievable football,” Neph said. “We battled through and Marion was tough. Physical football game. They did some things to stop us and I’m just so glad our defense held them down. I’m so proud of our guys.”

Onekama’s offense amassed only 88 yards on the ground Friday while Marion finished with 191.

Marion had a great gameplan,” Neph said. “They executed. They hit hard. It’s always a tough, hard-hitting game when we play Marion. The coaches and players all get along so it was a great, hard-hitting game. We shook hands and wished each other luck down the road.”

The Portagers started the second half with 10-play, 38-yard drive that resulted in a missed field goal. The two defenses both had strong showings and both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter.

Acton recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter and ended Marion’s final drive of the game by forcing a fumble that was scooped up by Wade Sedlar, who took it down the left sideline for a score with three seconds remaining in the game.

“Ben Acton had some unbelievably big plays,” Neph said. “The kickoff return, the pick-six right before halftime was huge, and then Wade Sedlar picked up the fumble and went the whole way. Our defense just did phenomenal, so I’m real proud of them.”

Acton had an interception returned for a touchdown, a kick return for a touchdown, a team-high 11.5 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble that resulted in a score. Powers added nine tackles, Bennett and Jay Sturgeon each had seven while Austin Harper recorded six.

“It went great,” Acton said of his performance. “None of that would have happened if it wasn’t for our whole team working together, though. It was a team effort.”

While the Portagers would have enjoyed a playoff win on any football field in Michigan, a win on their home field made it all the more enjoyable.

“I think our crowd is very important to us,” Neph said. “We wanted to play at home and we worked hard during the regular season and got the home field advantage. It certainly paid off tonight. … It was great.”

Acton was pleased with how the Portagers played and hopes they can continue to play at that level in the next round of the playoffs.

“We had a pretty good game,” Acton said. “Maybe (we can improve) a little bit on offense but other than that we were clicking pretty good (Friday).”

The Portagers will face the winner of the matchup between Brethren and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart that takes place today at 4 p.m. at Sacred Heart.

“We’ll see what happens,” Neph said. “I don’t know either one very well yet. We’ll do the film exchange and we’ll get to see them down the road and we’ll look at them and get our gameplan ready. We’ll enjoy this one for a short time. Our kids played so hard. I’m so proud of them.”