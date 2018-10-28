Bear Lake boys finish 2nd in regional, qualify for state finals

Brethren’s Tracy headed to state; young Chips close season strong

BENZONIA — How close can a team come to winning a regional title without actually winning a regional title?

The Bear Lake boys cross country team answered that on Saturday by falling just a single point short of Lake Leelanau St. Mary at a Division 4 regional meet at Benzie Central.

“That’s as close as you can get,” said Bear Lake coach Tony Shrum. “We talked all week about how we needed to run this race to beat St. Mary, and the guys put themselves into position to do it.

“But St. Mary ran a great race as well and our points just fell one short,” he added. “Our guys ran the way we wanted them to; every single one of them PR’d (finished with personal-record times).

“Everything was focused on performing the best they have all year at the regional, so I’m very proud of their effort.”

The good news for the runners-up, however, is a top-three regional finish qualifies a team to the state finals at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, where the Lakers will head Saturday for their final race of the year.

Bear Lake, which co-ops with Onekama in cross country, totaled 75 points in the regional race, just shy of winner St. Mary’s 74. Mason County Eastern (85 points) placed third in the nine-team field to also qualify to the state finals.

The Laker boys were led by Hunter Bentley with a seventh-place finish overall in the time of 17:44.38, followed by teammates Jarrett Buckner (10th, 18:12.84), Luca Leffew (12th, 18:23.91), Sam Corey (18th, 18:39.11) and Trevor Eisenlohr (28th, 19:06.00) to round out the team score.

Jake Griffis (34th, 19:30.76) and Tai Babinec (38th, 20:00.86) also ran for the Lakers.

“To finish second in the regional after losing your top runners from the previous year and, other than a few seniors, bring back a pretty inexperienced crew: we couldn’t ask for more out of these guys,” Shrum said.

He pointed out that Bear Lake has rapidly closed the gap on St. Mary in recent weeks, having seen them a trio of times in the latter portion of the season. The Lakers finished 44 points short of St. Mary at the Chris Grabowski Memorial Invite at Manistee on Oct. 11, but closed that deficit to 15 points on Oct. 20 at the Manistee National Invite.

“To drop that many points in a week and then cut it down to just a point at regionals, that’s just a tremendous effort out of these guys,” Shrum said. “We hope to just keep the momentum rolling for another great meet (at the state finals) on Saturday.”

Down in numbers this season, the Bear Lake girls team did not have enough harriers to post a team score Saturday, but still put forth some solid individual performances.

Lakers senior Hayley May recorded a season-best time of 23:15.85, good for 22nd place overall, but just outside of a top-15 finish needed to qualify to the state finals as an individual.

“Hayley was just a few places short of qualifying, but she should be very proud of the career she’s had and what she’s done,” Shrum said.

Bear Lake’s Kalissa Swanson, a freshman, ran a personal-record time of 25:35.29 for 39th place while teammate Angel Klein placed 53rd in a personal-best 32:49.46.

“It’s been kind of a different year, without having a full complement of girls like we have in the past, so the focus was a little different too,” Shrum said. “They trained and worked hard toward their individual goals and they all ran their best race of the year on Saturday.”

The Division 4 races also saw some strong individual performances from Brethren, as Alexis Tracy was the Bobcats’ standout with a state-qualifying, fifth-place finish in the girls race, in a personal-record time of 20:53.69.

“We pretty much knew Alexis would be qualifying, so it was just a matter of what her time and placing would look like,” said Brethren coach Kyle Griffin. “She got hung out to dry a little bit, because that top pack of four took off from for a good chunk of the race. So, she was running alone for a while.

“But, to be running by herself and still be able to finish under 21 minutes, and get her PR and another school record, that was nice to see.”

Brethren’s Federica Pedrotti placed 33rd overall in the girls race in the time of 24:17.16 while teammate Theresa Young placed 45th in 27:52.79. Both times were PRs for the Bobcats.

For the boys, Andrea Scarfone paced Brethren with a 29th-place finish in 19:03.66, followed by teammates Eric Grismore (37th, 19:30.46), Justin Kissling (41st, 19:53.87) and Eduardo Almeida de Paula (58th, 22:34.62).

“It was a little bit of a disappointing day for Justin (Kissling),” Griffin said. “He was in 14th for the first two miles but then just fell back in the third. He was disappointed, because he was really hoping to make a run at qualifying.

“He’s still got next year though,” he added of the junior. “He’s already getting ready for his winter training.

“Outside of that, these kids all peaked at just the right time, so that was exciting to see.”

Manistee, on Saturday, competed in the Division 3 regional races in Benzie. While none of the young Chippewas qualified for the state meet, coach Andy Anderson said his harriers showcased just how much they’ve improved throughout the course of the season.

“The Manistee cross country team had an awesome day at regionals,” he said. “We are in the toughest region in Division 3 in the state of Michigan, so I’m extremely proud of these squads.”

The Manistee boys placed fifth out of the 14 teams that scored on Saturday, tallying 152 points as regional winner Hart paced the field with 72. Runner-up McBain (76) and third-place finisher Benzie Central (113) joined Hart in qualifying for the state meet.

The Chippewas were paced by Ransom Hoeflinger in the boys race, as he finished 19th overall in the time of 17:11.59. Manistee’s Declan McCann (24th, 17:20.65), Caiden Cudney (25th, 17:32.05), Oscar Sachs (33rd, 17:51.79) and Jordan Fink (51st, 18:45.56) rounded out the scoring while teammates Bishop Davis (68th, 19:26.59) and Thomas Veine (69th, 19:30.45) also finished.

“The boys warded off a lot of fast runners,” Anderson said. “This boys team is the second fastest in Manistee cross country history and all seven of them had a PR (on Saturday).”

In the girls race, Manistee placed sixth of 14 teams with 176 points. Hart won the regional with a near-perfect score of 18 while Benzie (71) and McBain (71) joined the Pirates in qualifying for the state finals.

Noelle Fink led the Chippewa girls with a 22nd-place finish overall in the time of 20:38.50. Manistee’s Allie Thomas (31st, 21:09.36), Olivia Holtgren (36th, 21:23.21), Jenna Fortier (40th, 21:42.37) and Kendahl Wright (47th, 22:02.47) rounded out the team score as Erin Dorn (56th, 22:29.10) and Olivia Smith (64th, 23:06.93) also finished.

“Overall, for both boys and girls, the coaches and fans will enjoy great cross country for years to come,” Anderson said. “Our team is young and that means room to grow: all the way to Brooklyn (for the state finals) in 2019.

“Needless to say, on both teams, the freshmen and sophomores have carried this year’s team but not without being mentored by some of our more seasoned runners.”