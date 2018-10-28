Benzie-Manistee Snowbirds Club celebrate 50th anniversary

MANISTEE COUNTY — Fifty years ago, a small group of people came together to promote recreational snowmobiling.

The same passion is held by 150 members who make up the Benzie-Manistee Snowbirds Club today, and was celebrated on Saturday at the club’s 50th anniversary dinner.

Mark Coe, vice president, said members are very active in maintaining trails as well as fundraising efforts.

“We currently maintain about 164 miles of trails in Manistee, Benzie and Leelanau counties,” he said. “We have 14 guys who go out five to six nights a week and groom the trails, from High Bridge in Brethren all the way up to Maple City.”

In addition to trails on local state property, the club leases property from 45 landowners throughout the counties.

Coe said the event on Saturday was a celebration for the landowners, along with commemorating the club’s 50th anniversary.

“There were about a dozen founding members who started this club in 1968, and we are honoring them along with long-term members from the club,” he said.

Jessica Holly presented the club with an award on behalf of Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, attended the celebration to present a plaque from the State of Michigan.

“It takes the volunteers, the clubs, the people behind the volunteers and the clubs, to make this program run,” said Holly. “You all are excellent at making these things happen.”

Bill Manson, executive director of the Michigan Snowmobile Association (MSA), commended the club on their contributions throughout the community.

“I look out and I see many of the faces that, when I was new to snowmobiling, you guys were already there creating trails,” he said. “On behalf of the association I really appreciate everything you do. This club has been fantastic for MSA.”

Coe said that the club has made big changes in the past few years.

“A year ago we became a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and we’ve been doing a lot of fundraisers for the last couple of years,” said Coe. “Our biggest fundraiser is the vintage snowmobile event.”

Last year the group donated over $5,000 to various causes in the community, including the Maple Grove Township Fire Department.

During the awards presentation on Saturday, Doris Beard presented a check for $500 to Salvation Army on behalf of deceased member Terry Beard.

The Snowbirds are not only active in fundraising. Members also participate in trail cleanups year-round.

“Two weeks ago we had a trail cleanup and we had about 20 people show up. We were able to brush the whole trail system, cut trees down and put signs up,” said Coe. “We work with the sheriff department in both Manistee and Benzie county, and we also work with the fire and rescue departments to try and keep the trails safe.”

Coe said the club is working to gain more support from the community in order to accomplish goals such as developing a trail in Manistee.

“I think a lot of it is that the community doesn’t know about us. We’ve really been trying to promote it for the past few years,” he said. “It’s really a great family recreational thing to be a part of and it is really under-utilized in our area. We want Manistee to recognize the value that the club holds.”