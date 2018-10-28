Bobcats power past Irish in playoff opener

MOUNT PLEASANT — Believe.

That’s all coach JJ Randall asked of his Brethren Bobcats as they headed into Saturday’s playoff opener against perennial powerhouse Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart… Believe.

And believe they did, en route to a 42-26 victory over the Irish, putting Brethren one step closer toward the state’s 8-player Division 2 football championship.

“From our opening kick return, we set the tone,” Randall said. “That first play, we put three red jerseys on their backs, and that was the type of physicality we established for the rest of the way. I’m very, very proud of the guys.”

The Bobcats (7-3) took control early and remained in the driver’s seat, jumping out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 22-12 advantage at halftime. The teams traded points in the second half, as Brethren was able to keep Mount Pleasant at bay while punching its ticket to the next round: a regional matchup against fellow Manistee County team, Onekama. The Bobcats and Portagers (8-2) are slated to kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday in Onekama.

Randall said hard-nosed defense and toughness in the trenches were keys to Saturday’s win.

“Sacred Heart has great team speed, but we knew if we could tackle well and hit them hard, it would make it difficult for them to run their offense,” he explained.

Gavin Asiala led the Brethren defense with 13 tackles while Hunter Wojciechowski had 12, including one for a loss, and Jacob Riggs tallied 11, including two sacks and another for a loss. The Bobcats’ Troy Macurio returned an interception for a touchdown while teammate Michael King had an interception as well.

“Physicality was the key to the offense too,” Randall said. “Our line did a great job creating holes for Gavin, Logan (Tighe) and Troy to run through. It was the first time all season, I felt, that we imposed our will on an opponent, physically, and maintained that intensity for all four quarters.”

Tighe led Brethren’s ground attack with 115 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, as Asiala ate up 93 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown and King rushed for 26 yards with a touchdown on three carries. King also had a team-high 58 yards on two receptions with a score. Asiala threw the touchdown pass to King out of the wildcat formation.

The win represents the first playoff victory since 1990 for the Bobcats, who have made just three postseason appearances in the history of their program.

“This group has shown great character all season long,” Randall said. “They’re a special team and are so fun to be around. Fortunately we get to move on.

“We’re looking forward to another great week of practice, and hopefully we’ll be able to keep it going on Friday.”